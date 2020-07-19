Rains and floods have killed more than 200 people in Bangladesh, India and Nepal

New Delhi / Dhaka / Kathmandu: In South Asia, monsoon rains and storms have wreaked havoc, with a total of 221 deaths in Bangladesh, India and Nepal alone.

According to the World News Agency, the death toll from rains, storms and floods in South Asian countries India, Bangladesh and Nepal has exceeded 200 since the beginning of the monsoon, while the number of displaced people in the three countries has exceeded one million. Is greater than

Rains since the beginning of this month have killed 101 people in India, 117 in Nepal and more than 80 in Bangladesh. Continuous rains and floods in coastal areas have flooded residential areas, causing 300,000 people in India and Nepal. As many as 500,000 people have been displaced in Bangladesh and 200,000 in Bangladesh.

Most of the deaths in the three countries were caused by lightning and landslides, while trees and hoardings fell on the roads. Bodies are still being found during rescue operations. Emergency has been declared in the affected areas.

The World Meteorological Organization [WMO] has warned that torrential rains in South Asian countries, especially India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, will continue for another two weeks and there is a risk of floods in coastal areas.