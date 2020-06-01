Latest news
Quarantines and tourism: the new squaring of the circle for Spain

By Brian Adam
The decision taken by the Government to impose a 14-day quarantine on all those who come to Spanish territory (whether they are nationals or not) and which came into force on May 15 has further inflamed those already in their own right. heated spirits of a tourist sector that watches, helpless, as the next summer season slips into his hands. Although the protests have focused more on the forms than on the content, the real repercussions of this additional measure on tourism in Spain are rather ambiguous, since they will depend exclusively on the time horizon in which it is applicable. said norm.

In the short term, the quarantine for those who visit Spain can no longer affect an industry that accounts for 15% of our GDP and generates around 3 million jobs. The one that is already the main economic engine of our country stopped dead as a result of the pandemic and at the moment it is practically suspended, limiting its petty revolutions to the trips made by transporters, crews or medical and diplomatic personnel.

It is to be expected, furthermore, that this provision does not lengthen excessively in time, since, in theory, it should decline as soon as the current alarm status situation ends. Although it is true that this exceptional situation has been extended again until June 7, the Executive itself recently expressed its intention not to extend it beyond the month of July (and, of course, as long as it succeeded in Parliament the necessary agreements for this).

However, although the real impact of said quarantine is little less than zero at present, the great risk that exists is the disincentive effect that it can cause in those who plan to spend the summer in Spain and who, to cure themselves in health, are inclined by other Mediterranean destinations where the coronavirus has had a lower incidence (cases from Greece, Cyprus or Malta).

The great challenge, therefore, is to articulate an impeccable communication strategy that avoids a decrease in the arrival of tourists greater than the strictly necessary and that punishes, even more, a sector that, at the moment, is already kissing the canvas.

In addition to the possible economic consequences of this mandatory confinement for travelers, the political scope has also transcended our borders. France, for example, has chosen to apply an identical mandate for all Spaniards who visit Gallic lands, solely as a measure of reciprocity. For this reason, the European institutions have insisted that the imposition of quarantines be resolved by applying only epidemiological criteria, given the concern that the suspension of the Schengen area will become a kind of tidal wave in which restrictions are served à la carte.

It is true that other European countries such as Germany or the United Kingdom have executed similar precepts, but none of them is as dependent on tourism as Spain. In addition, the impact could be much greater in certain Autonomous Communities that are already going to suffer very severe consequences derived from this health crisis. This is the case of the Balearic Islands or the Canary Islands, whose estimates forecast a 40% and 26% decrease in the tourist business, respectively. In addition, other regions such as Catalonia, the Valencian Community or Andalusia would face a similar fate, with decreases in tourist activity of over 30%.

More than ever, the Government has placed its trust in the possibilities of national tourism to reactivate such reduced forecasts, although some autonomous governments have also been quick to reply that this segment is not going to be enough to alleviate the current situation.

In this regard, tourism companies continue to expect a package of specific economic stimuli for the sector, in line with those announced in Greece or France worth 25,000 and 18,000 million euros, respectively. Without a doubt, this type of aid would be more than well received, although other possibilities are being considered to reconcile two terms as antagonistic as quarantine and tourism.

One of the options for squaring the circle would be to establish selective quarantines that would allow corridors to be created between areas where the risk of contagion is lower. In this proposal, special emphasis is being made from the Balearic Islands, in an attempt to stimulate passenger traffic from certain regions of Germany to the archipelago.

In any case, it is evident that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez will have to make an extra effort to make the message that the quarantine of tourists will not be effective once the state of alarm is over and that said state of alarm will not be prolonged clearly clear. indefinitely in time. This is the only way to avoid the false feeling that this measure is nothing more than delving into a fresh, unhealed wound, in order to prevent even more perverse economic effects.

Now that this outbreak of the pandemic begins to subside in Spain, it is essential to try to minimize the risk of imported infections that, once again, will lead us to a scenario like the one suffered a couple of months ago. Therefore, since the visitor quarantine is designed to be applied during a period in which tourism is already non-existent, despite the fact that the unleashed storm has caused a lot of noise, it should carry few nuts.

José Manuel Muñoz Puigcerver He is professor of International Economics at the Nebrija University

