Quantum cryptography: the USA in search of an unassailable internet

By Brian Adam
Quantum cryptography: the USA in search of an unassailable internet

During Thursday’s presentation, the Departement of Energy presented its program to develop a national quantum internet, using the laws of quantum to transmit information more securely than on any network currently available.

The development of “unassailable” internet requires the study and development of quantum cryptography; the agency is developing this technology thanks to the collaboration of universities and companies, with the aim of creating a prototype within a decade. In 2018, ESA also announced that it wanted to invest in this area.

In February, scientists from DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory at the University of Chicago, has a “quantum loop ” about 83 km long, creating one of the largest quantum networks in the world. The aim of the research is to create another, parallel one, which is based on entanglement or on the transmission of subatomic particles. Research from the University of Osaka indicated spin manipulation as a possible solution.

One of the characteristics of quantum transmission is that it makes it difficult to intercept information during transmission, ” according to the department’s statement. “Scientists want to use this feature to make the internet virtually unassailable. ”

The department said that early adopters will include banks and health services, with applications in national security. The possible use of quantum internet on the phones it could revolutionize the life of all of us, in ways that we still cannot fully imagine.

The development of a quantum internet is based on our ability to manipulate matter on subatomic scales, including controlling a single photon, ” explains David Awschalom, professor of the University of Chicago and scientist at the Argonne National Laboratory.

