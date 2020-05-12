Qualcomm unveils the new Snapdragon 768G: the 5G SoC that looks at gaming

Qualcomm has officially Snapdragon 768 announced

The successor of the 765 that will debut on Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. During the conference, the manufacturer focused on the fact that the new SoC is destined to bring important improvements in terms of processing and also from a graphic point of view.

Inside we find the 2.8Ghz Kyro 475 CPU, compared to the 4.4 GHz of the Snapdragon 765. The GPU remains unchanged: Qualcomm confirms the Adreno 620, but thanks to a series of optimizations it can now guarantee a performance improvement of up to 15%. Always from the GPU point of view, the Snapdragon 768 is the first in the series to support Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers, which will allow the company to make software optimizations over time.

In terms of connectivity, the support sub-6 and mmWave 5G, thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G modem that manages to offer a speed of 3.7 Gbps in downlink and 1.6 Gbps in the uplink. Also present is the new generation Qualcomm AI Engine, which manages to guarantee advanced features for the audio, voice, photo and gaming sectors in the face of limited energy consumption.

Also guaranteed support for 120Hz displays, destined to become an industry-standard in 2020. As observed by many, however, it is a processor that could open the doors to more gaming smartphones.