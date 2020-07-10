Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G official: in the end it comes seriously!

After rumours about the possible lack of a Plus version, Qualcomm has denied all the rumours in one fell swoop, given that it has Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor officially presented.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge, the US company has announced the new SoC, which will “feed” the top of the range Android smartphones, in the afternoon of today 8 July 2020, also revealing in detail the differences compared to the “standard version” of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which we have already seen on different devices (for more information, you can consult our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro).

In any case, returning to the differences with the Snapdragon 865 that enthusiasts already know by heart, these can be “summarized” in a 10% faster rendering by the Adreno 650 GPU, incompatibility with FastConnect 6900 (3.6 Gbps Wi-Fi) and in the maximum clock frequency, given that you get to 3.1 GHz (against the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 865 “smooth”).

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Qualcomm has launched a Plus version of its processor. In fact, just to give you a relatively recent example, in the past we have seen smartphones like Realme X3 SuperZoom mount the Snapdragon 855 Plus. For more information on the SoC announced today, we advise you to consult the official Qualcomm website.