Tech NewsComputingMobile
Updated:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G official: in the end it comes seriously!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G official: in the end it comes seriously!

After rumours about the possible lack of a Plus version, Qualcomm has denied all the rumours in one fell swoop, given that it has Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G processor officially presented.

In particular, according to what reported by The Verge, the US company has announced the new SoC, which will “feed” the top of the range Android smartphones, in the afternoon of today 8 July 2020, also revealing in detail the differences compared to the “standard version” of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which we have already seen on different devices (for more information, you can consult our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro).

In any case, returning to the differences with the Snapdragon 865 that enthusiasts already know by heart, these can be “summarized” in a 10% faster rendering by the Adreno 650 GPU, incompatibility with FastConnect 6900 (3.6 Gbps Wi-Fi) and in the maximum clock frequency, given that you get to 3.1 GHz (against the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 865 “smooth”).

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Qualcomm has launched a Plus version of its processor. In fact, just to give you a relatively recent example, in the past we have seen smartphones like Realme X3 SuperZoom mount the Snapdragon 855 Plus. For more information on the SoC announced today, we advise you to consult the official Qualcomm website.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public: here’s how to access

Apple Brian Adam -
Until today 9 July 2020 it was possible to access the iOS 14 Beta only with a developer account, but now Apple has decided...
Read more

Spotify now creates personalized playlists for your sports workouts

Apps Brian Adam -
After the arrival of Premium Duo also in Italy, Spotify has already thought of other functions and innovations that could please many users. Among...
Read more

TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of underage users

Apps Brian Adam -
In the United States, TikTok is not doing well, between Donald Trump's will to ban the application from the country, Mike Pompeo's latest statements...
Read more

Alexa faces Google Assistant: can now be activated by voice in the app

Apps Brian Adam -
Alexa has an application to bring the assistant to almost any Android, there is also a method to change the Google Assistant launcher for...
Read more

Samsung, the next smartphones may arrive without a charger

Android Brian Adam -
At the end of June, a research note from Barclays revealed the possible lack of a smartphone wall charger in the packaging of the...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, after the images we now also have a video of it!

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is increasingly in the mouth of fans. Waiting for the Unpacked event officially announced by Samsung for August 5th,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY