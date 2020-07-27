Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5: the 100W fast charge that promises to complete 50% of the mobile battery in 5 minutes

By Brian Adam
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5: the 100W fast charge that promises to complete 50% of the mobile battery in 5 minutes

It is the year of fast charging. Qualcomm presents Quick Charge 5, your fast charging solution with 100W that promises to complete 50% of the battery of our mobiles in 5 minutes. Four years have passed since the processor manufacturer showed off its previous fast charging solution. Now, just a few weeks after OPPO and Realme unveiled their solution, Quick Charge 5 arrives with the promise of expanding fast charging on Android mobiles.

Qualcomm’s new fast charge comes not only with the promise of faster charging for our phones, it also introduces efficiency and safety improvements over Quick Charge 4+, as well as allowing the use of new battery technologies.

0 to 50% in 5 minutes

Quick Charge 5 1

Quick Charge 5 promises to be 70% more efficient than Quick Charge 4. We have a fast charge technology that supports up to 20V of Power Delivery and 2S batteries. Full charging speed depends on battery size, but Qualcomm promises that mobiles will be able to complete 50% of the battery in 5 minutes.

Qualcomm’s technology has also taken into account the temperature that fast charging causes. Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 different protections to maintain temperature and safety, including protection for extreme voltages via USB above 25V or from external control sources above 30V. According to the company data, Quick Charge 5 is capable of maintaining a temperature up to 10 degrees below Quick Charge 4.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 compatibility

To increase performance and efficiency, Qualcomm incorporates ‘Battery Saver’ and ‘Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities’ technologies alongside the new generation of power management ICs: SMB1396 and SMB1398.

Qualcomm is proud that its fast charging technology is available on more than 1,200 devices. Almost more relevant is that Quick Charge 5 is backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4 and 4+ chargers.

Quick Charge 5 2

Equivalent to previous generations, Quick Charge 5 is designed to take advantage of both USB Power Delivery and USB Type C protocols.

As Qualcomm has announced, Xiaomi will be the first Android manufacturer to incorporate a mobile phone with this technology, predictably the future Mi 10 Pro +.

Quick Charge 5 3

The availability of Quick Charge 5 will arrive in the third quarter of 2020. At the moment it will be supported by processors. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 865 Plus and future high-end processors.

