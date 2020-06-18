MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Qualcomm brings 5G and 120Hz to mid-range smartphones with the Snapdragon 690

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5

In the case of this new Xiaomi smart band, events are precipitating because, after an official presentation, it usually...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Qualcomm brings 5G and 120Hz to mid-range smartphones with the Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 690 chipset, which also brings 5G to mid-range smartphones with cheaper prices than the top of the range. The technical characteristics are really very interesting, and also include the support for 120Hz displays, which represents an absolute first in the range.

But let’s go in order. Snapdragon 690 is based on an octa-core CPU (8 Kyro 560 cores with frequency up to 2GHz), accompanied by the Adreno 619L GPU which promises a 60% improvement compared to previous generations.

Also confirmed the support for LPDDR4x RAM memories and, another interesting aspect, the fast charging through Quick Charge 4+ technology. Support for 4K HDR video recording and lenses capable of capturing photographs up to 192 megapixels also debuts in the 6 Series.

Also present is the fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine, able to improve the performance of artificial intelligence up to a maximum of 70% compared to the fourth generation.

As we said in the title, however, there is also the Snapdragon X51 modem that brings compatibility to 5G sub-6Ghz networks in SA and NSA which translates into download speeds of 2.5Gbps and uploads of 660Mbps.

At the moment it is not known which will be the first smartphone to include the Snapdragon 690, but in the past, Nokia has made it known that it is working on a mid-range 5G device, and the same has also been done by LG, Motorola, TCL, Sharp and Wingtech.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the presentation of the new Snapdragon 768G, another SOC with 5G that however looks to gaming.

More Articles Like This

eBay: the Google Home virtual assistant is in super discount!

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Super discount offered today by an EU eBay retailer, which allows you to buy Google Home, the virtual assistant based on Google Assistant, at...
Read more

Sky denies the launch of a mobile offer, Ibarra: "it is not in our plans"

Tech News Brian Adam -
At the end of the presentation of Sky WiFi, the CEO of Sky, Maximo Ibarra, answered questions from those present on the future strategy...
Read more

Sending money to your contacts and paying for services has never been easier

Apps Brian Adam -
So you can transfer money by WhatsApp. * Photo: Writing If your cell phone does not have too much memory, we understand that you do...
Read more

This new ESA website shows the world’s pollution levels

Tech News Brian Adam -
Data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P (S5P) satellite, launched from our planet in 2017, were used to measure air pollutants globally thanks to its Tropomi...
Read more

Sky presents Sky Wi-Fi: costs and coverage of the FTTH fiber offer

Communication Brian Adam -
Today, June 16, is the day of Sky's debut on fixed telephony. During the press conference underway in Milan, the CEO of pay-TV Maximo...
Read more

Windows 10, printer problems fixed: fix available

Tech News Brian Adam -
Over the weekend we talked about the problems with Windows 10 printers, which were recognized by Microsoft and represented a serious headache for millions...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY