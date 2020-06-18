Qualcomm brings 5G and 120Hz to mid-range smartphones with the Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 690 chipset, which also brings 5G to mid-range smartphones with cheaper prices than the top of the range. The technical characteristics are really very interesting, and also include the support for 120Hz displays, which represents an absolute first in the range.

But let’s go in order. Snapdragon 690 is based on an octa-core CPU (8 Kyro 560 cores with frequency up to 2GHz), accompanied by the Adreno 619L GPU which promises a 60% improvement compared to previous generations.

Also confirmed the support for LPDDR4x RAM memories and, another interesting aspect, the fast charging through Quick Charge 4+ technology. Support for 4K HDR video recording and lenses capable of capturing photographs up to 192 megapixels also debuts in the 6 Series.

Also present is the fifth generation Qualcomm AI Engine, able to improve the performance of artificial intelligence up to a maximum of 70% compared to the fourth generation.

As we said in the title, however, there is also the Snapdragon X51 modem that brings compatibility to 5G sub-6Ghz networks in SA and NSA which translates into download speeds of 2.5Gbps and uploads of 660Mbps.

At the moment it is not known which will be the first smartphone to include the Snapdragon 690, but in the past, Nokia has made it known that it is working on a mid-range 5G device, and the same has also been done by LG, Motorola, TCL, Sharp and Wingtech.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the presentation of the new Snapdragon 768G, another SOC with 5G that however looks to gaming.