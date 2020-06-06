Tech News
Qualcomm already has its Wi-Fi 6E chips ready for smartphones and routers with which to have faster and more stable connections

By Brian Adam
Qualcomm already has its Wi-Fi 6E chips ready for smartphones and routers with which to have faster and more stable connections

Wi-Fi 6E is the next standard of wireless connection that is being rolled out across the world. As a Wi-Fi 6 extension (hence the E in its name), it seeks to offer less congested and faster connections. But for that, compatible devices are also required, so Qualcomm already has its chips ready for smartphones and routers with which to make use of this new standard.


Just announced, the cQualcomm hips support Wi-Fi 6E They will arrive at the end of the year to the manufacturers of smartphones. However, router manufacturers can already dispose of them immediately.

Qualcomm FastConect 6700 and FastConnect 6900 are the two options the manufacturer offers for 6E Wi-Fi connectivity. With the first one they ensure that they can be reached theoretical speeds of up to 3 Gbps while the second allows to arrive at 3.6 Gbps. In both cases there is compatibility with the maximum size of Wi-Fi channels of 160 MHz.

Qualcomm

While Qualcomm encourages smartphone makers to go for the FastConnect 6700 or 6900 chips, they are likely to decide wait to see it implemented in the Snapdragon directly. Currently the latest Snapdragon come with FastConnect 6800, which does not include support for 6 GHz networks.

Options for routers that support Wi-Fi 6E

In addition to FastConnect for smartphones, Qualcomm has also announced a total of four options for router manufacturers. They are as follows:

  • Qualcomm Networking Pro 1610: Up to 16 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 10.8 Gbps thanks to a 2.2 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.
  • Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210: Up to 12 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 8.4 Gbps thanks to a 2.2 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.
  • Qualcomm Networking Pro 810: Up to 8 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 6.6 Gbps thanks to a 1.8 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.
  • Qualcomm Networking Pro 610: Up to 6 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 5.4 Gbps thanks to a 1.8 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.
Router

As we have already seen, Wi-Fi 6E quadruples the spectrum to go from the 400 MHz in which it operates to 1,600 MHz available. This is a considerable decongestion for connectivity and will allow other advantages such as having larger channels. Wi-Fi 6E also improves and adds multiplexing methods for the way signals are distributed by devices. Finally, it implies faster theoretical speeds and lower latency in the connection.

But all that it will not be possible if the standard is not popularized and there are enough devices compatible with it. We will see throughout this year if that happens. And of course, their deployment and implementation by the networks must also be approved. So far it has done so in the United States, but not in Europe.

MediaWorld, the active offer for a few hours is on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Mobile Brian Adam -
After talking to you about the "Discount Now" initiative, let's go back to dealing with the offers of the well-known MediaWorld chain in the...
Read more

Francesco Facchinetti freewheeling on Stonex One: what didn't work?

Android Brian Adam -
Stonex One was probably one of the most talked about smartphone projects in recent years regarding our country. Launched in 2015, five years ago...
Read more

OnePlus 8 Pro does better than the Galaxy S20 Plus according to DxOMark

Android Brian Adam -
DxOMark has published its in-depth review of the OnePlus 8 Pro's cameras and awarded an overall score of 119 points. The photographic sector reached...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: new images for the payment system and watchfaces

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi has not published much information about the upcoming Mi Band 5 while things would have changed now. A very first indiscretion it would...
Read more

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Computing Brian Adam -
Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line reinvents the gaming experience by...
Read more

Xiaomi, the presentation of the new Mi Notebook is near: it will focus on autonomy

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
The Xiaomi Indian social team has teased users again by reporting some rumors regarding the launch of the next Mi Notebook. The Chinese tech...
Read more
