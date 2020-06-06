Qualcomm already has its Wi-Fi 6E chips ready for smartphones and routers with which to have faster and more stable connections

Wi-Fi 6E is the next standard of wireless connection that is being rolled out across the world. As a Wi-Fi 6 extension (hence the E in its name), it seeks to offer less congested and faster connections. But for that, compatible devices are also required, so Qualcomm already has its chips ready for smartphones and routers with which to make use of this new standard.





Just announced, the cQualcomm hips support Wi-Fi 6E They will arrive at the end of the year to the manufacturers of smartphones. However, router manufacturers can already dispose of them immediately.

Qualcomm FastConect 6700 and FastConnect 6900 are the two options the manufacturer offers for 6E Wi-Fi connectivity. With the first one they ensure that they can be reached theoretical speeds of up to 3 Gbps while the second allows to arrive at 3.6 Gbps. In both cases there is compatibility with the maximum size of Wi-Fi channels of 160 MHz.

While Qualcomm encourages smartphone makers to go for the FastConnect 6700 or 6900 chips, they are likely to decide wait to see it implemented in the Snapdragon directly. Currently the latest Snapdragon come with FastConnect 6800, which does not include support for 6 GHz networks.

Options for routers that support Wi-Fi 6E

In addition to FastConnect for smartphones, Qualcomm has also announced a total of four options for router manufacturers. They are as follows:

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1610: Up to 16 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 10.8 Gbps thanks to a 2.2 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 1210: Up to 12 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 8.4 Gbps thanks to a 2.2 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 810: Up to 8 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 6.6 Gbps thanks to a 1.8 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.

Qualcomm Networking Pro 610: Up to 6 Wi-Fi 6 / E connections and a peak speed of 5.4 Gbps thanks to a 1.8 GHz A53 Quad-core processor.

As we have already seen, Wi-Fi 6E quadruples the spectrum to go from the 400 MHz in which it operates to 1,600 MHz available. This is a considerable decongestion for connectivity and will allow other advantages such as having larger channels. Wi-Fi 6E also improves and adds multiplexing methods for the way signals are distributed by devices. Finally, it implies faster theoretical speeds and lower latency in the connection.

But all that it will not be possible if the standard is not popularized and there are enough devices compatible with it. We will see throughout this year if that happens. And of course, their deployment and implementation by the networks must also be approved. So far it has done so in the United States, but not in Europe.