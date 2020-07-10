Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

QR codes arrive at WhatsApp to facilitate contact with companies

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the arrival of the coronavirus and hygiene measures to be taken after confinement, the famous digitization of companies is such a clear reality that those that do not, seem destined for extinction. And within this framework of measures that employers are taking, we can frame this arrival of QR codes to WhatsApp Business as a new way of contacting businesses around the world to learn about the products and services they offer.

The objective that has been set from WhatsApp after this update is that of enable “to the maximum the option to start a chat with a company”. Until now, when we tried to find a business, it was mandatory to add a phone that had an account attached to the messaging app, which was especially difficult if the businessman himself did not advertise this way of contact.

Now, simply through a QR code inserted in an advertisement, business payment receipts, at the counters of the store itself or on the website, it will allow us to have immediate contact with through a chat, without the need for additional procedures, where we can ask you about any service or product that we need.

How does it work?

The way to get in immediate contact with a new company is simply opening the camera of our mobile to scan the QR code that we have obtained of a business that we want to contact. Instantly a chat will open and we can enter into a conversation in the same way that we already do with any of our contacts on personal WhatsApp.

New WhatsApp QR codes.

This new tool of QR codes is just the beginning, simply the fastest way to contact a business, although everything that happens from there will already depend on how hard you work with the customer, at the time of transmitting offers, new home services on their products for sale, discounts, promotions to partners, etc.

Precisely, Another of the great advantages of this WhatsApp Business is the possibility of creating online product catalogues They are available internationally, so any business, small or large, can target a potential market of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. This update is now available and ready for you to use from now on quickly and easily.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi, smartphone with single giant camera is coming?

Android Brian Adam -
When it comes to offering innovative smartphones, Xiaomi isn't kidding. At the end of 2019, the Chinese company presented the Mi Mix Alpha, a...
Read more

Goodbye to the XL-size Pixel in 2020: a very credible leak shows only the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5

Android Brian Adam -
The Google Pixel 4a have been playing for too many months. "Too many" may be better quoted as the problem is not that we...
Read more

Google Chrome already allows access to the playback controls in floating mode

Apps Brian Adam -
One of the advantages of Edge being based on the Chromium engine is that almost all the improvements that come to Chrome, end up...
Read more

Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s, here are the new mid-range tablets coming soon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Like Samsung, Huawei also seems to have two new tablets on the market: the MatePad T10 and the MatePad T10s. In fact, the possible...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy S21 could use the Snapdragon 865 to lower prices

Android Brian Adam -
The latest rumours about Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone released by the Chinese online magazine CnBeta may surprise fans. Instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon, 875...
Read more

iPhone 12: a new video shows the design of the four models

Android Brian Adam -
The update YouTube channel has released a movie showing I model of the three variants of the iPhone 12 that Apple is expected to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY