Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his country’s close ties with China, in a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Moscow’s relations with Beijing are of an “unprecedented nature and an example of a dignified relationship”, Mr Putin said in televised remarks as the two countries deepen ties in the face of increasing criticism from the West.

This is Mr Xi’s first face-to-face meeting with a world leader in nearly two years as he has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.

He is now readying to meet more than 20 leaders as Beijing kicks off a Winter Olympics it hopes will be a soft-power triumph and shift focus away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid fears.

Mr Putin’s jet touched down in the Chinese capital today, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The two leaders will attend the Olympic opening ceremony in the evening.

Spiralling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world’s largest nation and its most populous, and Mr Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics.

“I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time,” CCTV quoted Mr Putin as saying in a report today.

“As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication.”

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency also carried an article from Putin yesterday in which the Russian leader painted a portrait of two neighbours with increasingly shared global goals.

“Foreign policy coordination between Russia and China is based on close and coinciding approaches to solving global and regional issues,” he wrote.

He also hit out at US-led Western diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Olympics that were sparked by China’s human rights record.

“Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicise sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified,” Mr Putin wrote, calling such moves “fundamentally wrong”.

For its part, China has become more vocal in backing Russia in its dispute with NATO powers over Ukraine.

Last week, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi called Russia’s security concerns “legitimate”, saying they should be “taken seriously and addressed”.

Moscow is looking for support after its deployment of 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine prompted Western nations to warn of an invasion and threaten “severe consequences” in response to any Russian attack.

China enjoyed plentiful support from the Soviet Union – the precursor to the modern Russian state – after the establishment of Communist rule in 1949, but the two socialist powers later fell out over ideological differences.

Relations got back on track as the Cold War ended in the 1990s, and the pair have pursued a strategic partnership in recent years that has seen them work closely on trade, military and geopolitical issues.

Those bonds have strengthened further during the Xi Jinping era, at a time when Russia and China find themselves increasingly at odds with Western powers.

Other leaders set to enjoy Mr Xi’s hospitality during the Games include Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Poland’s Andrzej Duda.

In total around 21 world leaders are expected to attend the Games.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week in an effort to mediate the crisis over Ukraine, his office said.

Mr Macron will go to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday.