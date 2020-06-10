Put on your mask! Technology is already capable of hunting those who don’t have it

Since this week that Spain has split in two, between the autonomous communities that are already in phase 2 and those of phase 3, since It is mandatory to wear a mask for those situations in which it is not possible to maintain the minimum safety distance of a meter and a half so, as it already happened during the first weeks of the confinement by the Covid-19 with those who skipped it, there will be a hunt for all those who do not carry it.

So it will be the local police in each municipality that has to get down to work first, and then punish all those who have not yet understood the seriousness of the situation. But what if artificial intelligence were able to be used alongside a camera to detect in real-time who is wearing a mask and who is not?

Technology developed in Spain

Researchers from the University of Barcelona have taken the step of entering this territory to make things easier for the authorities, or study teams, who want to know in detail, who are the people who are respecting these rules dictated by the Government and who skip them despite not complying with the requirement to maintain the safety distance.

LogMask is the name of this technology that, as you can see in the video that you have right here below, is able to easily detect who is wearing a mask and who is not, pointing out in a graphic way to each one of them. With a green square for those who are complying with the rules, and with a red square for those who skip it to the bullfighter.

This technology has a great advantage and is that it is capable of working in very different light conditions, whether in direct sunlight or in the dim light of market corridors, streets, etc. According to those responsible, LogMask’s hit level is close to 95% and can be applied to all kinds of situations, either with few people or with crowds that crowd a square, street or venue.

The team responsible includes computer and telecommunications engineers, mathematicians, and digitization experts. who work together with public organizations as well as companies interested in this technology. As they have started, “LogMask is a project based on artificial intelligence, deep learning and big data techniques to perform computational analysis on images in real-time.”

LogMask aims to “(…) identify people with and without masks, which are mandatory as announced in the current regulations, published in the Official Gazette of the Spanish Government (BOE), on May 20. “Thus, thanks to” deep learning technology “it is possible” for a computer to automatically learn and identify features based on images of people with or without masks “To launch this project, about 25,000 images were used with more than 45,000 different faces with and without masks on.