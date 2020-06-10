Tech NewsAi NewsHealthCorona Virus
Updated:

Put on your mask! Technology is already capable of hunting those who don’t have it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Charming and handsome dove, ready for modeling

After many years of hard work, the pigeon breeding company has succeeded in producing pigeons whose wings and arms...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heat of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Since this week that Spain has split in two, between the autonomous communities that are already in phase 2 and those of phase 3, since It is mandatory to wear a mask for those situations in which it is not possible to maintain the minimum safety distance of a meter and a half so, as it already happened during the first weeks of the confinement by the Covid-19 with those who skipped it, there will be a hunt for all those who do not carry it.

So it will be the local police in each municipality that has to get down to work first, and then punish all those who have not yet understood the seriousness of the situation. But what if artificial intelligence were able to be used alongside a camera to detect in real-time who is wearing a mask and who is not?

Technology developed in Spain

Researchers from the University of Barcelona have taken the step of entering this territory to make things easier for the authorities, or study teams, who want to know in detail, who are the people who are respecting these rules dictated by the Government and who skip them despite not complying with the requirement to maintain the safety distance.

LogMask is the name of this technology that, as you can see in the video that you have right here below, is able to easily detect who is wearing a mask and who is not, pointing out in a graphic way to each one of them. With a green square for those who are complying with the rules, and with a red square for those who skip it to the bullfighter.

This technology has a great advantage and is that it is capable of working in very different light conditions, whether in direct sunlight or in the dim light of market corridors, streets, etc. According to those responsible, LogMask’s hit level is close to 95% and can be applied to all kinds of situations, either with few people or with crowds that crowd a square, street or venue.

The team responsible includes computer and telecommunications engineers, mathematicians, and digitization experts. who work together with public organizations as well as companies interested in this technology. As they have started, “LogMask is a project based on artificial intelligence, deep learning and big data techniques to perform computational analysis on images in real-time.”

LogMask aims to “(…) identify people with and without masks, which are mandatory as announced in the current regulations, published in the Official Gazette of the Spanish Government (BOE), on May 20. “Thus, thanks to” deep learning technology “it is possible” for a computer to automatically learn and identify features based on images of people with or without masks “To launch this project, about 25,000 images were used with more than 45,000 different faces with and without masks on.

More Articles Like This

Intel Introduces ‘Lakefield’ Hybrid Processors to Conquer Folding and Dual-Display Devices

Computing Brian Adam -
To Intel dwarfs grow. Apple raises the arrival of ARM micros to their computers in 2021, and AMD is making it very difficult also...
Read more

Kathryn Sullivan is the first woman to have reached ocean space and abysses

Space tech Brian Adam -
Kathryn Dwyer Sullivan has flown three NASA missions in the historic Shuttle. On 11 October 1984, it became the first American woman to take...
Read more

Zynn: Tiktok’s rival who pays to watch his videos

Entertainment Brian Adam -
This is how Zynn works, the rival of Tik Tok that pays its users to watch their videos and invite friends to join the...
Read more

How to enable or disable smart compose in your Gmail emails

Apps Brian Adam -
Google has proposed that we have less and fewer things to do and let artificial intelligence and its algorithms replace us so that we dedicate...
Read more

‘Small Town Murders: Match 3’, the new Rovio is a game that mixes puzzles and crimes

Android Brian Adam -
Rovio, the company behind the more well-known 'Angry Birds' saga, has just released a new game for Android. Is about a puzzle game that...
Read more

Huawei MatePad Pro, review: heart of Huawei P40 Pro for one of the most powerful tablets on the market

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
Huawei has a powerful weapon for the tablet industry. It is the Huawei MatePad Pro, a high-end device with important advantages such as the...
Read more
Ai NewsBrian Adam -

Put on your mask! Technology is already capable of hunting those who don’t have it

Since this week that Spain has split in two, between the autonomous communities that are already in phase 2...
Read more
Computing

Intel Introduces ‘Lakefield’ Hybrid Processors to Conquer Folding and Dual-Display Devices

Brian Adam -
To Intel dwarfs grow. Apple raises the arrival of ARM micros to their computers in 2021, and AMD is making it very difficult also...
Read more
Space tech

Kathryn Sullivan is the first woman to have reached ocean space and abysses

Brian Adam -
Kathryn Dwyer Sullivan has flown three NASA missions in the historic Shuttle. On 11 October 1984, it became the first American woman to take...
Read more
Entertainment

Zynn: Tiktok’s rival who pays to watch his videos

Brian Adam -
This is how Zynn works, the rival of Tik Tok that pays its users to watch their videos and invite friends to join the...
Read more
Apps

How to enable or disable smart compose in your Gmail emails

Brian Adam -
Google has proposed that we have less and fewer things to do and let artificial intelligence and its algorithms replace us so that we dedicate...
Read more
Android

‘Small Town Murders: Match 3’, the new Rovio is a game that mixes puzzles and crimes

Brian Adam -
Rovio, the company behind the more well-known 'Angry Birds' saga, has just released a new game for Android. Is about a puzzle game that...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Huawei MatePad Pro, review: heart of Huawei P40 Pro for one of the most powerful tablets on the market

Brian Adam -
Huawei has a powerful weapon for the tablet industry. It is the Huawei MatePad Pro, a high-end device with important advantages such as the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: