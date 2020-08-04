Latest news
Updated:

Pubs to remain closed and crowd restricted to remain

By Brian Adam
49
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Trump announces ban on tick-tock

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the popular Chinese application 'Tik Tak'. According to the...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Air conditioning, airplanes and COVID-19: what we know about SARS-CoV-2 and ventilation

In the heat of the heat wave, the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to hide Instagram conversations?

Privacy above all! We tell you how to hide Instagram conversations by disabling the notifications of the application. One of...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

Video of a person sitting idle for two hours goes viral

Jakarta: People are trying to be popular on YouTube. Earlier, we reported on a man preparing for an...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

A nine-year-old Pakistani student has set a new record for setting a chemistry distance table

Lahore: The promising nine-year-old Pakistani student broke the world record for arranging elements in the periodic table of...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Alphabet’s extravagances fall to the ground

Alphabet's long-term bets face a short-term problem. The trillion-dollar parent company of search engine Google is having...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the evening that the Government had decided not to proceed to Phase 4 of the country’s reopening plan.

Pubs to remain closed and crowd restricted to remain

The pubs will not be allowed to open next Monday and neither will the rules regarding the number of people allowed to meet outside or inside change.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the evening that the Government had decided not to proceed to Phase 4 of the country’s reopening plan and that the major unlocking policies were being postponed for another three weeks. He also announced that the wearing of masks will be mandatory in shops and shopping centers from August 10 onwards.

Restaurants and pubs where food is available will have to close at 11pm.

Under phase 4, it was intended to allow groups of 500 people to gather outside and groups of 100 people inside.

Today ‘s decision means that the number of people allowed to meet outside will remain at 200 and that groups of 50 people will always be allowed inside.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the decision was based on the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team and the recent rise in cases of the disease.

In particular, he mentioned the average number of cases over the last five days and the number of cases of the disease per 100,000 people in two weeks.

There have been an average of 45.4 new cases in the last five days compared to 6.4 at the end of June and the disease now affects three times every 100,000 people a month ago. For two weeks there were 7.54 cases of the disease per 100,000.

Under Phase 4 of the deregulation plan, open permission was to be granted for non-food pubs and hotel bars.

Phase 4 was scheduled to begin last month but was postponed when the spread of the disease increased.

The Taoiseach said the recent increase in the number of cases showed that the conservative approach taken by the government in July made sense. This country was still doing well compared to other countries but things were still “in the balance”, said Micheál Martin.

He said that the people of Ireland had done a feat but that it was important that people always be careful.

He felt sorry for pubs, he said, but the decision was taken in the interests of saving lives.

He urged people to be patient and adhere to public health advice. Turning to the Irish language, he said that we must stand together “against this malignant disease”.

This announcement is a major blow to pubs, but public health officials have been concerned for some time about the rise in the number of cases.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said earlier today that today is the day of destiny for the 3,500 pubs outside Dublin that they do

An update to the Government’s ‘green list’ for overseas travel was also announced. Five places have been removed from the green list: Malta, Cyprus, Gibraltar, San Marino and Monaco.

45 new cases of the Covid-19 were announced this afternoon.

The latest figures were released at a time when an official announcement is expected that pubs will not be allowed to open next Monday as planned.

For the fifth day in a row no deaths from the disease were to be announced by the Department of Health.

33 of the 45 new cases involved Kildare and seven involved Dublin. A further five cases involved four different counties.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 or those in close contact with others who tested positive for the disease were confirmed in 31 cases. Four of the new cases were confirmed to have been disseminated in the community.

77% of those involved were under 45 years of age.

There are 13 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and five of them are in intensive care units.

Eight new cases were announced today by the Northern Department of Health.

At least 2,319 people have died in Ireland as a result of the pandemic, 1,763 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

32,249 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease to date in Ireland, 26,253 cases in the south and 5,996 cases in the north.

For the latest figures for the counties, by midnight last Sunday there was one new case of the disease in Kerry (318), one new case in County Meath and two more cases of the disease in Cork (1,569) .

There was no change in the number of cases in Donegal (476), Galway (498), Mayo (583) or Waterford (166).

NPHET is urging people to follow six pieces of advice:

  • Practice social separation and stay two meters away from others
  • Meet people outdoors as long as possible
  • Not staying too long in the company of people
  • Wash hands thoroughly and often
  • Wear face cover where appropriate
  • Download Covid-19 tracking app

More Articles Like This

A special Irish language program about the life of John Hume for evening broadcast

Latest news Brian Adam -
RTÉ RnaG's 'Twentieth Century Statusman' program examines Hume's role in peace development and the events that shaped him as a politician ...
Read more

Apple flies in a thinning air

Latest news Brian Adam -
Apple released its results on Thursday, and the quarter was reasonably well, but the stock is trading like the best do. Revenue...
Read more

IAG Capital Increase Buys Limited Flight Time

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Willie Walsh's crisis refueling may only delay the inevitable. The outgoing IAG CEO said on Friday he would raise € 2.8 billion...
Read more

New podcast launched by an author from Gaeltacht na nDéise

Latest news Brian Adam -
The first series of 'Conversation with Youth' consists of six programs available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud and other sources. ...
Read more

JOHN HUME 1937-2020: He committed a giant crime for the people of Ireland and for peace

Latest news Brian Adam -
John Hume, a giant of Irish history, is right ...
Read more

The TikTok agreement depends on the “how”, not the “how much”

Latest news Brian Adam -
The possible acquisition of TikTok depends more on the “how” than on the “how much”. Some of the investors in ByteDance, the...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android583Apple250Apps697Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence55Car Tech116Celebrities41Communication101Community313Computing136Corona Virus738Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy99Editor's Pick185Electronics86Entertainment616Facebook112Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews68Game Reviews192Gaming320Google234Health108How to?423Humans of Tallaght270Instagram31iphone113Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3219Microsoft60Mobile632Movies60Phone Reviews225Reviews564Robotics58Rovers53Science161Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets868Social Networks361Space tech203Sports1015Sq.News3Tech Giants86Tech News3871Tesla60TikTOk32Top Stories806Twitter44WhatsApp188Windows149Youtube42

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY