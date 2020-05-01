Friday, May 1, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Public opinion doubts Biden

By Brian Adam
7
0

Must Read

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Inertix Exoblade, the cyberpunk knife

Many people carry a pocket knife for work reasons, or because they spend a lot of time outdoors, or...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Artificial intelligence is learning to make memes

Artificial intelligence can have many technological applications and help humans in a wide variety of tasks, but making jokes...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

They create plants that emit their own light and glow in the dark

Remember the luminescent plants from the movie Avatar? Well, scientists have made them come true: they have created plants...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The new Google Chromecast will bring the accessory that users have been asking for years

It seems that the launch of a new Chromecast is approaching And, in addition to improving the device as...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Public opinion doubts Biden

Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February./AFP
Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP

The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for the White House to face the complaint of sexual harassment of Tara Reade that has been reactivated this week

Joe Biden is not Donald Trump. Its bases integrate the #MeToo movement and the million-woman march. For the same reason, it costs more to turn a blind eye to the sexual harassment accusations that the Democratic candidate for the presidency faces, as much as they desperately want him to win the elections.

For a year, Tara Reade’s story had been buried in the local California newspaper that first published her allegations of sexual abuse. Several media such as ‘The Washington Post’ and NPR said they had found “inconsistencies in his testimony, and that served to make those who wanted to believe the former Obama vice president reject his version.

According to the candidate’s campaign, what Reade says “never happened.” But far from disappearing, the woman who accuses him of having pushed her against the wall and put her fingers in her vagina when she worked as an assistant in her Senate office has been gaining credibility.

This week three important testimonies have made it impossible to look the other way. One, published by ‘The Intercept’, is a recording of Larry King’s CNN show in which a woman called anonymously in 1993 for advice on what her daughter can do to deal with the ‘problems’ she had had working at the office of “a prominent senator.”

The powerful posthumous document has been identified with the voice of Reade’s mother, now deceased, one of the few people the alleged victim said he had told at the time. “The only thing my daughter could have done was go to the press, something she chose not to do out of respect for that senator,” she concluded without mentioning sexual harassment.

They did Lynda Lacasse, Reade’s neighbour at the time, and Lorraine Sanchez, a co-worker in another senator’s office in the mid-1990s, to whom Reade told at the time. They are both red-bone Democrats and potential Biden voters, like Reade herself. “What counts happened, because I remember telling me,” Lacasse told Business Insider. «I was crying and very affected.

The more he talked about it, the more he cried. I remember her saying that this person she had basically romanticized pushed her against the wall and put her fingers in her vagina underneath her skirt. She felt raped.

Defeat the President

He was talking about filing a complaint with the Police, but he didn’t dare. She informed her superiors that she was “uncomfortable with the way Biden looked at her and touched her, so she was relegated from her duties and fired. Lacasse, 60, does not lose sight of what really matters to him in this election year, getting Trump out of the White House, so he will vote for Biden anyway. But I have to support her and tell the truth. She did not ask me, I have decided. It takes a lot of courage to report this, if it had happened to me I would want someone to do it ».

The credibility of these testimonies has turned public opinion around, where voices are now growing for Joe Biden to make his Senate files public where there could be – or not – documents that prove the complaint. They are 1,875 boxes and 415 gigabits that, according to ‘The Washington Post’, should be catalogued because “Trump should not be allowed to set the level, but a better man.”

Trump decides to resume his travels in the interior of the country

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, assured this Thursday that he will resume his trips next week visiting Arizona, after a month cloistered in the White House as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think I’m going to Arizona next week and we’re waiting for him. And I hope to go to Ohio very soon, “he said during a telematic round table with business leaders.

Always sceptical of social restrictions to fight the coronavirus, Trump was delighted with the idea of ​​being able to resume the rallies for the presidential elections. “I hope we can do some 25,000-person rallies the old-fashioned way, where everyone goes crazy because they love our country,” he said at the meeting.

More Articles Like This

RELATED ARTICLES

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that derive benefits to those two...
Read more

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Community Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more

Children are as infectious as adults when it comes to spreading the Covid-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Two children and their mother enjoy a walk in a forest in Baal, Germany. / EFE A study carried out in Germany concludes that the...
Read more

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A personal computer. / Fotolia Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net The arrival of the General...
Read more

Economic downturn destined for euro – Lagarde

Community Brian Adam - 0
Christine Lagarde European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the eurozone is facing an unprecedented economic downturn with peace prevailing. Speaking at a press conference in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more
Smart World

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more
Corona Virus

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Smart World

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY