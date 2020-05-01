Public opinion doubts Biden

- Advertisement -

Biden supporters congratulate him at a rally last February. / AFP

The pressure is mounting on the Democratic candidate for the White House to face the complaint of sexual harassment of Tara Reade that has been reactivated this week

Joe Biden is not Donald Trump. Its bases integrate the #MeToo movement and the million-woman march. For the same reason, it costs more to turn a blind eye to the sexual harassment accusations that the Democratic candidate for the presidency faces, as much as they desperately want him to win the elections.

For a year, Tara Reade’s story had been buried in the local California newspaper that first published her allegations of sexual abuse. Several media such as ‘The Washington Post’ and NPR said they had found “inconsistencies in his testimony, and that served to make those who wanted to believe the former Obama vice president reject his version.

According to the candidate’s campaign, what Reade says “never happened.” But far from disappearing, the woman who accuses him of having pushed her against the wall and put her fingers in her vagina when she worked as an assistant in her Senate office has been gaining credibility.

This week three important testimonies have made it impossible to look the other way. One, published by ‘The Intercept’, is a recording of Larry King’s CNN show in which a woman called anonymously in 1993 for advice on what her daughter can do to deal with the ‘problems’ she had had working at the office of “a prominent senator.”

The powerful posthumous document has been identified with the voice of Reade’s mother, now deceased, one of the few people the alleged victim said he had told at the time. “The only thing my daughter could have done was go to the press, something she chose not to do out of respect for that senator,” she concluded without mentioning sexual harassment.

They did Lynda Lacasse, Reade’s neighbour at the time, and Lorraine Sanchez, a co-worker in another senator’s office in the mid-1990s, to whom Reade told at the time. They are both red-bone Democrats and potential Biden voters, like Reade herself. “What counts happened, because I remember telling me,” Lacasse told Business Insider. «I was crying and very affected.

The more he talked about it, the more he cried. I remember her saying that this person she had basically romanticized pushed her against the wall and put her fingers in her vagina underneath her skirt. She felt raped.

Defeat the President

He was talking about filing a complaint with the Police, but he didn’t dare. She informed her superiors that she was “uncomfortable with the way Biden looked at her and touched her, so she was relegated from her duties and fired. Lacasse, 60, does not lose sight of what really matters to him in this election year, getting Trump out of the White House, so he will vote for Biden anyway. But I have to support her and tell the truth. She did not ask me, I have decided. It takes a lot of courage to report this, if it had happened to me I would want someone to do it ».

The credibility of these testimonies has turned public opinion around, where voices are now growing for Joe Biden to make his Senate files public where there could be – or not – documents that prove the complaint. They are 1,875 boxes and 415 gigabits that, according to ‘The Washington Post’, should be catalogued because “Trump should not be allowed to set the level, but a better man.”