PS5 event postponed? At least we have the prices of Sony XH90 TVs with HDMI 2.1

By Brian Adam
PS5 event postponed? At least we have the prices of Sony XH90 TVs with HDMI 2.1

Despite the postponement of the expected event linked to PlayStation 5, today June 1, 2020 actually an announcement from Sony has arrived, there is also talk of a somewhat different sector (but still tied, in some ways, to gaming).

In fact, after having revealed the European costs a few weeks ago, the Japanese company has finally made official the Italian prices of Sony XH90 televisions in cuts with 55-inch and 65-inch diagonals. In particular, official information relating to the cost of these models in our country appeared directly on the official Sony website.

The price for Italy is set at 1399 euros for the 55-inch TV and 1699 euros for the 65-inch one. However, the costs of the 75-inch and 85-inch diagonal variants have not yet been disclosed. However, the European prices unveiled a few weeks ago described models with a price equal to 2499 euros and 3499 euros respectively. We will see if these last two costs will be confirmed.

In any case, Sony’s new range of 4K HDR Full Array LED TVs is interesting for gamers also because of the support of some functionality related to HDMI 2.1. Among these, we point out the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). For more details on these possibilities, which wink at next-gen consoles, we recommend that you take a look at our purchase guide for 4K TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

