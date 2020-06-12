PS5 event imminent: we recap the console specifications

Very little is missing from the anticipated presentation event of the PlayStation 5 games, which will start at 22:00 today 11 June 2020. For this reason, it is good to analyze in detail what we already know about PlayStation 5, so get there prepared for the show.

In particular, the usual Alessio Ferraiuolo (head of the Tech section of Intallght.ie) and Tommaso “Todd” Montagnoli have thought about clarifying the information we hold so far.

If you don’t know how to spend time waiting for the event to start, which we remember will start at 22:00, you have several choices. The first one is to view the replica of the episode of Q&A Tech today 11 June 2020, in which Alessio and Todd have precisely analyzed the characteristics of the next Sony console.

If you are not particularly interested in the features, you may want to follow us live on Everyeye’s Twitch channel right now, where Francesco Fossetti and guests are having a chat to keep you company.

Inviting you to watch the replica of today’s episode of Q&A Tech for more information, we summarize below some of the PS5 features.

SSD: custom high speed;

Chip: custom AMD;

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA (Radeon DNA);

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen2 8 cores / 16 threads;

Ultra HD Blu-ray support with a maximum capacity of 100GB;

There is also a unit for 3D audio processing;

Compatibility with PlayStation VR present;

Video output supports 8K resolution;

There is backward compatibility with all PlayStation 4 games.

For more details, we refer you to the dedicated news, where you can also find a video linked to this information.