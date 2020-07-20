Workers at Shannon group 's visitor centers staged a protest today urging the group to fully open their units this year.

The group has decided not to open some venues at all and to open others temporarily this year. The group says the number of visitors this year is not enough to make them worth opening in total.

The Shannon group is led by the heritage sites of Cregganowen in County Clare, Dungore Castle in Kinvara and Bunratty Castle.

But this year the Shannon Group has not opened Dungore Castle or Knappack Castle or the Creggan Oven center. They say the number of visitors is not worth opening. Bunratty Castle and Limerick Castle are open on a temporary basis.

Today workers were protesting in Shannon demanding that all the centers be opened in full. Some have been left without a job because of the decision.

At the protest in the gloomy Shannon that it does not make sense to close the centers and this year 's emphasis on tourism in Ireland is due to Covid – 19.

Some organizers said there was an urgent need to open the centers for the sake of the country's heritage and for employment in the area.

Protesters today included local councilors and TDs.

TD Cathal Crowe from County Clare said the demand for financial assistance made by the Shannon group to the Government was currently being considered.

He said the group is seeking up to € 4 million in support to keep the centers open.

Workers in Shannon said today that if their demands are not heeded they will not rule out further protests in the coming weeks.