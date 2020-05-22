Proposed energy hub in the midland region

The government has been asked to make the midland region a new energy hub and to take urgent action to protect the jobs left there in Bord na Móna. The first report compiled by the Fair Transfer Commissioner for the region, Kieran Mulvey, has suggested this by workers and employers.

The report is due to be published this afternoon after Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment Richard Bruton made government funding proposals.

Six months ago Richard Bruton met with redundant workers at two midland power stations and asked Kieran Mulvey to come up with an effective strategy to support workers in Bord na Mona and the Electricity Supply Board and a fair transition from turf to a more sustainable business model that could secure and secure jobs in the long term for the region.

It is envisaged that Kieran Mulvey will reinforce in the report the views expressed by employers that urgent action would be taken to avoid a loss of over € 200 million if a turf harvest is not removed this summer.

Kieran Mulvey has been asked to support plans for a new energy hub in the region and a national climate change center for visitors to the region. It has also been asked to support a new procedure for dealing with planning issues more quickly.

The Government had set a budget of less than € 30m for this.