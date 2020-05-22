Proposal to give ‘antibody certificate’ to people protected from corona in UK

London: The British government is preparing to implement a proposal to issue “antibody certificates” to coronavirus survivors and has ordered the supply of at least 10 million test kits to three different pharmaceutical companies for this purpose. ۔

This was stated by the British Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a press briefing yesterday. He said the coronavirus population in London was about 17 per cent, while the rest of the British population was only 5 per cent.

Regarding the gradual easing of the lockdown in the coming days and the resumption of economic and social activities, Hancock said that large-scale antibody testing was being prepared in the UK. If a specific antibody is found in the body of the person concerned after this test, the person will be given an “antibody certificate” so that he/she can resume his / her routine of life, after taking certain precautions. Come back

It should be noted that 80% of coronavirus sufferers have no symptoms of the disease and remain perfectly healthy because their body begins to produce, naturally, a special antibody against the coronavirus that Disables virus attacks. The test will be used to detect the same antibody in British citizens.

If the test result is positive, the person will be declared safe from the coronavirus and given an “antibody certificate”, after which he will be able to return to his normal life.

However, scientific and ethical circles have strongly criticized the proposal, saying it would start a new cycle of discrimination and prejudice among citizens, the effects of which could be more dangerous than the Corona epidemic.