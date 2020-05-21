Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that only if all the information showed that this would be safe, then would any social restrictions in this country be alleviated earlier than is currently planned.

Speaking on the Newstalk radio station, the Taoiseach said that the right balance must be struck and that the Government wants to make the best decisions.

He knows very well, he said, that other countries that have been hit by the coronary virus before us, like Spain, are easing their own restrictions sooner than we do.

He also said that it is important to restore essential services as they were to save lives.

Last night, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Rónán Glynn, said that if there is a second outbreak of coronary virus in this country then he will know what kind of arrangements need to be put in place to prevent its spread.

The social restrictions applied in Ireland, he said, indicate that the disease can be controlled but that people should not become complacent now.