Monday, May 18, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

Promoting a sustainable economy after the Covid crisis19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry.

By Lucas Medola, CFO PayPal Latam

One of the topics that interests me a lot and that I have always wanted to promote inside and outside my professional life is the importance of building sustainable economies, that is, working together to establish local economies that are economically and environmentally responsible. To understand it better, sustainable economic growth is economic development that attempts to meet the needs of humans, but in a way that sustains natural resources for future generations.

Now, in the face of this crisis we are facing, the issue is stronger than before. The COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a humanitarian crisis, and efforts to contain the virus and support those affected are a top priority. As entrepreneurs, we also have a responsibility to assess how the pandemic will impact the future of sustainable development and what we can do to counter this impact.

The reality is that in general there is a misconception of what “sustainability” means and it is attributed solely to reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment, etc. But sustainability goes further, of course it seeks to protect our natural environment, human and ecological health, but it is also a great driver of innovation. I think one of the objectives is for companies to manage innovation under sustainable structures at a social, environmental and economic level. To innovate requires leadership and structure; we must generate innovation through sustainable value.

Although many economists disagree on the importance of the environment with respect to economic activity, I think that most entrepreneurs agree on some concepts. For example, the fact that natural resource extraction as well as pollution are caused by economic activities. And that marketing and any business strategy must be connected to environmental or social sustainability.

It is also important to understand that many of the costs of the damage created by economic activities have a very negative impact on people who do not obtain the benefits of the economic activity or accept to pay the costs related to it. The good news is that as best sustainability practices are adopted, companies, both small and established, are accelerating a very big change.

A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry. In agriculture, it will mean the elimination of poverty in smallholder communities, for auto companies it will probably mean total adoption of solar powered vehicles. Regarding finances, we expect entrepreneurs to implement environmental and social considerations in their investments.

It is a fact that promoting and implementing principles and standards of responsible business conduct can help create an investment environment that is based on respect for accepted social and environmental principles. The current coronavirus crisis has exponentially amplified the demand for a resilient infrastructure that can operate effectively during difficult times. This represents a great opportunity for the business world from now on to seek to provide infrastructure that is sustainable, technologically advanced and robust.

Following these lines, PayPal took steps to address the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, reaffirming our commitment to employees, customers, and communities around the world. Among the most important decisions is to help more than 24 million businesses affected by COVID-19.

Our priority is to help the most vulnerable in this crisis. Our goal is to promote financial inclusion by facilitating transactions via mobile phones, even to people without a bank account. Digital payments represent a great support in the midst of this pandemic and at the same time are a very big step in achieving sustainable economies. We must work together now to set the stage for a recovery that builds a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable economy.

More Articles Like This

WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet...
Read more

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the...
Read more

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. LATAM's decision makes it one of the first airlines to announce mass...
Read more

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the North, 16 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today. This...
Read more

Slight increase in passenger numbers on transport services

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said there is a slight increase in passenger numbers on trains and buses today. Although some people are...
Read more

Man killed and killed in west Belfast

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A man was shot and killed in west Belfast last night. The shooting incident happened at a house in Lanes Avenue at about 10...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Promoting a sustainable economy after the Covid crisis19

A truly sustainable economy will look different depending on your industry. By Lucas Medola, CFO PayPal Latam One of the topics...
Read more
Game Reviews

SnowRunner Review: Death Stranding … on the wheels

Brian Adam - 0
Saber Interactive offers us an intransigent and rewarding simulation, a real hymn to the world of road transport.     About six years have passed since the...
Read more
Latest news

WANTED: High praise for the Minister for Health for sending out tweets in Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Highly Commended to the Minister for Health for issuing tweets in Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has received high praise for an Irish language tweet...
Read more
Game Reviews

Streets of Rage 4, review

Brian Adam - 0
We play the long-awaited return of an unquestionable 16-bit classic, one of the best Beat'em Ups ever, can it measure up? Classic Beat’em Up is...
Read more
Corona Virus

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the...
Read more
Economy

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. LATAM's decision makes it one of the first airlines to announce mass...
Read more
Latest news

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the North, 16 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today. This...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY