Project xCloud will arrive in September and it will be free, do you know for which users?

By Brian Adam
Microsoft has released some details about what the cloud gaming service it prepares will be like and It will allow us to enjoy any title wherever we go: at home through the browser on our PC or Mac, or on the street on a smartphone or tablet. Project xCloud, as it is called, will be available from September after leaving behind many months of testing and beta versions.

But the best thing about the announcement made by Phil Spencer, Xbox CEO, is that that cloud game will be free for all those users who are already paying Xbox Game Pass UltimateThat is, the highest Microsoft subscription that includes a flat rate for games on both Xbox and PC, with 100 titles that are renewed month by month with more than interesting additions. Some of the latter are GTA V, Minecraft Dungeons, etc.

Play, share and continue on mobile

One of the great advantages that this cloud game will have is that We can start the game on any of the compatible devices and continue wherever we need. For example, give it a push on the console of our house, to continue on a tablet and end the day in the browser of a friend’s PC that we have visited. That versatility is one of the keys that Redmond want to exploit. Of course, as long as we have a gamepad at hand.

Project xCloud from Microsoft.

Prpject xCloud is currently in the testing phase with more than 50 games Among which we find some of the best Batman Arkham, A Plague Tale Innocence, Tomb Raider, Darksiders, Destiny 2, Dragon Age and many others that we can carry in our pockets. By the way, if you are not an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will not be able to get a subscription to this cloud service … for now. That is because from Microsoft have announced that these future packs will be commercialized in the fall since at first, the service will only be available to users with that flat rate of games compatible with Xbox and PC.

Thus, Microsoft will enter the streaming game market to compete, above all, with Sony and its PlayStation Now, which is the most advanced and with more games than those that compete in the market. Further away is Stadia, from Google, which has very good technology but the extremely short catalogue fails. We will see if users opt for these services that do not require us to buy a console: just have a gamepad and a compatible screen to connect to it will be in September when Phil Spencer’s public list of devices with iOS, iPadOS and Android in which we can play.

