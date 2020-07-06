Project Athena is Intel’s answer to not give in to AMD in the ultralight market: this is what it plans

Intel seems to have a clear idea of ​​its best asset to face the competition that AMD poses in the laptop market: to improve those characteristics that most of the users expect these computers to offer us. More portability. More performance. Greater autonomy. An immediate response. State-of-the-art connectivity. This is what you intend to do the Athena Project.

Although Intel told us about this platform during CES 2019 we had to wait until the middle of last year to know exactly what the requirements that a laptop has to meet in order for it to can pass this certification. Because this is what the Athena Project is: a certification that seeks to ensure that our experience lives up to what users expect from an ultralight today. We have already thoroughly analyzed several of these teams and have come to a conclusion: this platform makes sense and is already bearing its first fruits.

The Athena Project, in numbers: these are your requirements today

Since unveiling this platform last year, Intel has put a lot of emphasis on three promises that somehow reside in its DNA: Laptops have to be able to wake up in less than a second, their performance when not connected. to the electricity grid must not be compromised, and finally, its autonomy must guarantee us 16 hours of video playback or 9 hours of navigation uninterrupted without us being forced to connect it to the electrical network. In addition, it must be possible to charge the battery in a way that offers us four hours of autonomy in less than 30 minutes of charging. As you can see, these figures are quite ambitious and look good as long as they can be faithfully transferred to a real-life scenario, something that our analyzes have already begun to confirm.

Those responsible for Intel have assured us that we can currently find in stores a portfolio of some 40 laptops who have managed to exceed the requirements of the Athena Project. And all of them incorporate the 10th generation Intel Core microprocessor. Some of the brands that are supporting this platform are Acer, ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, LG, Xiaomi, HP, Samsung … Most of the big manufacturers of laptops appear on the list. These are the most relevant specifications that these teams must have in order for them to pass this certification:

Intel Core i5 or i7 microprocessor 10th generation

At least 8 GB of main memory in configuration dual-channel

A solid-state storage drive with a capacity of at least 256 GB

Connectivity Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6

and Wi-Fi 6 Authentication by fingerprint or face recognition

The screen of not less than 12 inches with a minimum resolution of 1080p

Backlight keyboard

Reactivation from a sleep state in less than a second

A minimum autonomy of 16 hours video playback or 9 hours uninterrupted Internet browsing

video playback or uninterrupted Internet browsing In less than 30 minutes they must be able to charge to offer us four hours of autonomy

These are the improvements that Intel plans to introduce in the next revision of the platform

The offer of portable computers to which users have to access is currently more extensive than ever. Only during the month of September 2019, which is usually one of the most prolific because it coincides with the start of the academic year, and, somehow, also with the professional one, more than 40 latest generation laptops equipped with microprocessors from Intel and AMD. If you want to take a look at them you can review them in the article that we published at the end of the same month.

Many of these teams are part of the Athena Project, but what is really interesting once we know what this platform is proposing to us currently is knowing what new requirements will be imposed by Intel in the future so that it remains competitive. We still do not know in detail what all these specifications will be, but the heads of the Spanish subsidiary of this company have given us several very interesting clues that allow them to glimpse quite clearly where the shots will go during 2021.

This is the logo that identifies laptops that have passed the certification required by the Intel Athena Project. This is the logo that identifies laptops that have passed the certification required by the Intel Athena Project.

As Intel launches its new families of microprocessors for laptops, these chips will become part of the requirements of the Athena Project, so we can foresee that the next notebooks governed by 11th generation Intel Core microprocessors will appear next year. Regarding connectivity, they will implement two of the rules that are expected to be much more present in 2021: Thunderbolt 4 and 5G.

Intel has also confirmed that in the future it will pay close attention to the sound performance of notebook computers, a section that, in our opinion, is not always as careful as it should be. And finally, he anticipated the arrival of more double screen equipment, following in the wake of the great ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 from ASUS that we analyzed in-depth just a few days ago. For us users, it is wonderful that Intel and AMD put their batteries to offer us solutions that are as competitive as possible, and there is no doubt that 2021 will bring us strong emotions. Of course, we will be here to tell you everything.