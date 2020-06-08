The Irish Water company has announced that it is prohibited to discharge water from pipes in cases of urgency.

This is what the company said was the recent drought.

He also mentioned that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to more water being used in homes for 3 months and people in the town.

The ban will take effect from midnight tonight.

It will last for 6 weeks.

'We have no choice but to ration the water' said Irish Water spokeswoman Richie Ó hEadhra this morning.

He was speaking on the program 'Adhmhaidin' on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.