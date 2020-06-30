Tech News
Updated:

Problems with Iliad today 30 June 2020: malfunctions throughout Italy

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Problems with Iliad today 30 June 2020: malfunctions throughout Italy

Day of problems for Iliad users today 30 June 2020. After the outages reported yesterday, the French telephone operator is still causing some headaches to the many users scattered throughout the country today.

As you can see on the DownDetector page, from the early hours of the morning I am reported problems with mobile telephony and internet. The map, which we propose the lime, is explanatory of the fact that the disservices are not confined to a single territory but they embrace the whole Peninsula.

Even on social networks, there are many users who are complaining of anomalies with the functioning of their SIM and in some cases, the total blackout is also reported on DownDetector.

From the managers at least at the moment there have been no communications about it, but we are sure that the technicians are already working to get everything back in the shortest possible time.

It was recently revealed that Iliad intends to focus on Open Fiber’s FTTH optical fiber in view of its debut in the fixed telephony sector. The CEO Benedetto Levi also hinted that the company could use the public infrastructure, on which a discussion has recently opened on the possible merger with TIM.

More Articles Like This

Netflix prepares changes and you can manage the list of series you are watching

Apps Brian Adam -
It is one of the sections that we visit the most on any streaming video platform because is the one that allows us to...
Read more

MSI GP75 Leopard 10SEK: 17 "screen and RTX 2060 for gaming

Gaming Brian Adam -
The GP75 Leopard is a powerful and refined desktop replacement, thanks to its 17-inch screen and the 10th generation i7 processor. Laptops are increasingly replacing...
Read more

This mouthpiece syncs with your smartphone and translates languages

Tech News Brian Adam -
The Japanese created C-Mask, the mouthpiece that syncs via bluetooth, translates languages, and is capable of making calls. For decades, the Japanese had already used...
Read more

Found a new planet the size of Neptune 32 light years from Earth

Space tech Brian Adam -
Thanks to NASA's TESS data and the Spitzer space telescope, the researchers recently discovered AU Microscopii b or AU Mic b, a planet the...
Read more

Google Photos already includes a new button to mute videos

Tech News Brian Adam -
Google Photos has been with us for a week updated with all kinds of changes and even a restyling of the famous icon of...
Read more

Someday You’ll Return, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
A new horror play with interesting ideas and a remarkable setting, with some execution problems. Horror is a genre that worries us. We read horror...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY