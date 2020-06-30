Problems with Iliad today 30 June 2020: malfunctions throughout Italy

Day of problems for Iliad users today 30 June 2020. After the outages reported yesterday, the French telephone operator is still causing some headaches to the many users scattered throughout the country today.

As you can see on the DownDetector page, from the early hours of the morning I am reported problems with mobile telephony and internet. The map, which we propose the lime, is explanatory of the fact that the disservices are not confined to a single territory but they embrace the whole Peninsula.

Even on social networks, there are many users who are complaining of anomalies with the functioning of their SIM and in some cases, the total blackout is also reported on DownDetector.

From the managers at least at the moment there have been no communications about it, but we are sure that the technicians are already working to get everything back in the shortest possible time.

It was recently revealed that Iliad intends to focus on Open Fiber’s FTTH optical fiber in view of its debut in the fixed telephony sector. The CEO Benedetto Levi also hinted that the company could use the public infrastructure, on which a discussion has recently opened on the possible merger with TIM.