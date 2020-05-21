Thursday, May 21, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

Prioritization of occupational health and safety policies is required for productive and employment reactivation after COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Organizations indicate that the crisis would cause 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Work in times of pandemic: challenges against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (May 2020) was presented simultaneously in Santiago de Chile and Lima, Peru, through a joint virtual press conference led by the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Bárcena, and the ILO Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Vinícius Pinheiro.

In addition to providing estimates on the dynamics of the labor market in recent months, the joint ECLAC-ILO report explores some of the policies implemented by countries to protect formal employment, protect the earnings of workers in the formal economy, and informal and protect the productive sector.

According to the document, the implementation of policies for reactivation will require a strong component of training and education in safety and health for actors in the world of work. This requires reinforced institutional and budgetary resources that guarantee compliance, and must include good practices such as the implementation of a health and safety at work protocol that includes induction of personnel, the adoption of outdated entry and exit times for avoid crowds, disinfection routines and hand washing system, mandatory use of masks, and a protocol in case any worker shows symptoms.

It also adds that if the crisis continues for a longer time, a new round of measures will be necessary, aimed both at protecting employment and income for workers and limiting the impact on companies, with a special focus on vulnerable groups such as migrants in an unregulated situation , domestic workers and caregivers of the elderly, informal salaried and independent workers in critical sectors and health workers in the first line of response to COVID-19.

Looking to the future, both United Nations officials point out that the crisis is beginning to forge numerous changes in the world of work that will be permanent in order to move towards "better normality." "The policies for recovery must aim not only at a 'new normal' similar to the previous one, but at a 'better normal' with greater formality, equity and social dialogue," said Bárcena and Pinheiro.

In terms of the situation, ECLAC and ILO indicate that the pandemic has generated strong negative effects in the labor market, with consequences in the formal sector (reduction of hours, fall in wages and dismissals) and the informal sector (fall in employment due to distancing and prohibition. circulation, less access to income compensation). They also warn that women workers are the most vulnerable and labor-intensive sectors such as tourism, commerce, manufacturing, real estate and entertainment have been highly affected. In addition, Micro and Small Businesses concentrate 46.6% of total employment in the region and are at high risk of experiencing bankruptcies.

Before the pandemic Latin America and the Caribbean showed low growth and in 2020 the worst economic contraction since 1930 is expected, with an estimated drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of -5.3%, which will have negative effects about the job market. An increase in the unemployment rate of at least 3.4 percentage points is projected, reaching 11.5%, which is equivalent to more than 11.5 million new unemployed. If the economic contraction deepens, the unemployment rate will be higher.

Along with the increase in unemployment, a marked deterioration in the quality of employment is expected, the report indicates. Informal work is the source of income for many households in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the average informality rate is approximately 54%, according to ILO estimates, a situation that affects the most vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile, according to ILO calculations, the health crisis caused by COVID-19 and the containment measures cause a loss of around 10.3% of working hours in the second quarter of this year, which is equivalent to 31 million full-time jobs (assuming a 40-hour week).

This situation will negatively affect the dynamics of poverty and inequality and the achievement of the commitments of the 2030 Agenda, add the UN agencies. ECLAC estimates that by 2020 the poverty rate would increase to 4.4 percentage points and extreme poverty 2.6 percentage points compared to 2019. This implies that poverty would then reach 34.7% of the Latin American population (214 , 7 million people) and extreme poverty at 13% (83.4 million people). An increase in inequality is also expected in all the countries of the region, with increases in the Gini index of between 0.5% and 6.0%.

Beyond poverty, large population groups live in chronic conditions of economic insecurity and are vulnerable to loss of income from work. Hence, ECLAC has proposed an emergency basic income (IBE) for an amount equal to a poverty line for six months to meet basic needs and sustain household consumption. This would mean an additional expense of 2.1% of GDP to cover all people who will be in poverty in 2020.

In this area, the long-term strategic objective is the gradual implementation of a universal basic income, supported by sustainable and innovative financing mechanisms, adds the Commission.

The report reiterates that it is necessary to rethink the development model and consolidate the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, without leaving anyone behind, as indicated by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Likewise, in parallel to labor policies, a social protection system based on a rights-based approach, sensitive to differences, with universal, redistributive and solidarity policies is required.

More Articles Like This

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs....
Read more

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Economy Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Prioritization of occupational health and safety policies is required for productive and employment reactivation after COVID-19

Organizations indicate that the crisis would cause 11.5 million new unemployed in Latin America and the Caribbean. Labor Situation in...
Read more
Communication

They doubt the latency of Elon Musk’s spatial Internet

Brian Adam - 0
Starlink, the project to revolutionize the satellite Internet in particular and broadband connections in general. Elon Musk is behind this initiative promoted by his...
Read more
Apps

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Brian Adam - 0
Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more
Android

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more
Android

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more
Latest news

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY