The president of the Association of Principals and Vice-Principals, Alan Mongey, has asked parents not to go on holiday abroad this summer if they want to send their children back to school in the autumn.

Alan Mongey also said that it will be very challenging to get all the pupils back to secondary schools in September and keep them one meter apart as set out in the rules of social separation.

The schools need to reopen in a safe manner, he said, but more resources are needed.

Labor Party education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has recommended that teachers be hired to solve some of the problems that schools will face in the autumn.

He claimed that former teachers would be able to share their expertise and also provide guidance to young teachers.