 sd
EntertainmentTech News
Updated:

Prime Video premieres the "view partys" of up to 100 participants

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Prime Video premieres the "view partys" of up to 100 participants

It is not the first time that we have heard these shared viewing options in content through streaming platforms because Netflix, for example, is one of the companies that has worked the most in this regard. However, the others, to get to see at the same time a chapter or a series, we have to resort to third-party tools they are no less effective than their own.

Furthermore, with confinement due to the coronavirus, there have been many users who have sought these solutions to enjoy in company of its series marathons, so it is understood that Amazon has now started introducing the “Watch Party” feature in Prime Video. At the moment only for the USA, although with an eye toward reaching other countries in the future.

Only for selected content

This function of “Watch Party” has been materialized through a new button that will appear within some content of the platform, right next to the “trailer” and the “playlists”, as you can see in the screenshot below. It will be clicking there where we can join other 99 participants to do a kind of online rave to enjoy together.

This new function will be exclusive to the Prime clients of the platform and, to make it work, one of the participants will act as host. He will be the one to launch the content at the agreed time so that the rest can see it synchronously. At the same time. That role of the person who controls that “Watch Party” happens, not only to start the party, but also to pause or stop it permanently.

New option of

But the grace of this function is not only to synchronize the same content at the same time, with up to 100 participants, but to share with them what we are experiencing. Hence it is possible to write in the chat incorporated to the reproduction, with text or emojis, if we want to condense a sensation, a feeling or a response to something that we are seeing on the screen.

At first, this content will not be available for the entire Prime Video catalog and will focus on some of its own productions of the platform as well as other third parties that have demonstrated their convening power. According to Amazon, there will be “thousands” available at the beginning, among which are “Fleabag”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, “HANNA”, “Mindy Kaling’s Late Night”, “Donald Glover’s Guava Island “,” Troop Zero “,” The Big Sick “,” The Boys “,” Homecoming “,” My Spy “, etc.

>

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Mi Plant: control the health of all your plants from your mobile

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We all like to have plants at home because they give another joy to a room, another sensation of life even if it...
Read more

CAT S42: Ultra-rugged line wins a military-certified member and customizable push-to-talk button

Mobile Brian Adam -
CAT phones have been on the market for a long time and have become a brand that, although it is not widely sold, it...
Read more

How do women use their smartphones when choosing mobile rates?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Normally we talk about the smartphone market and rates in absolute terms, without making any gender distinction, but now we have known those numbers...
Read more

Asus and noise canceling technology: what it does and how it works

Computing Brian Adam -
The noise cancellation technology is able to remove the background noise captured by the microphone: we explain how it works. There are aspects that are...
Read more

Amazon gives a 10 Euro discount voucher to new Prime Student members

Amazon Brian Adam -
The month of July opens immediately with an interesting promotion for new students of Prime Student, the Prime subscription designed for university students. Seattle...
Read more

Microsoft announces the arrival of the new Edge to teams of educational centers and companies: Edge Legacy continues to lose ground

Microsoft Brian Adam -
With Chromium-based Edge already mature, Microsoft continues with the distribution of its brand new browser. With a January release for Windows 10, we saw...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY