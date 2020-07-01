Prime Video premieres the "view partys" of up to 100 participants

It is not the first time that we have heard these shared viewing options in content through streaming platforms because Netflix, for example, is one of the companies that has worked the most in this regard. However, the others, to get to see at the same time a chapter or a series, we have to resort to third-party tools they are no less effective than their own.

Furthermore, with confinement due to the coronavirus, there have been many users who have sought these solutions to enjoy in company of its series marathons, so it is understood that Amazon has now started introducing the “Watch Party” feature in Prime Video. At the moment only for the USA, although with an eye toward reaching other countries in the future.

Only for selected content

This function of “Watch Party” has been materialized through a new button that will appear within some content of the platform, right next to the “trailer” and the “playlists”, as you can see in the screenshot below. It will be clicking there where we can join other 99 participants to do a kind of online rave to enjoy together.

This new function will be exclusive to the Prime clients of the platform and, to make it work, one of the participants will act as host. He will be the one to launch the content at the agreed time so that the rest can see it synchronously. At the same time. That role of the person who controls that “Watch Party” happens, not only to start the party, but also to pause or stop it permanently.

New option of

But the grace of this function is not only to synchronize the same content at the same time, with up to 100 participants, but to share with them what we are experiencing. Hence it is possible to write in the chat incorporated to the reproduction, with text or emojis, if we want to condense a sensation, a feeling or a response to something that we are seeing on the screen.

At first, this content will not be available for the entire Prime Video catalog and will focus on some of its own productions of the platform as well as other third parties that have demonstrated their convening power. According to Amazon, there will be “thousands” available at the beginning, among which are “Fleabag”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, “HANNA”, “Mindy Kaling’s Late Night”, “Donald Glover’s Guava Island “,” Troop Zero “,” The Big Sick “,” The Boys “,” Homecoming “,” My Spy “, etc.

