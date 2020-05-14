Irish Water is calling on the public to conserve water if they can do so in light of the rise in consumption since the introduction of social restrictions to combat coronavirus

The agency says all the water in the treatment centers is going out every day.

Households are consuming an extra 24 liters a day in these days, it is said. That’s a 20% increase since February.

While the water consumption of businesses, factories, schools, hotels and restaurants has decreased dramatically, two thirds of the supply is currently occupied by homes.

Irish Water says that the re-opening of businesses will put even more pressure on the water supply system as they will have to clean their plants from top to bottom.

They say the agency is also concerned about the drought of several weeks, they say.