Senior Sinn Féin representatives are meeting with a delegation from various groups in Connemara on the Burnt House today.

A delegation from the Irish Hill and Natura Farmers Association, Connemara Forum and Ros a’Mhíl Port Support Committee will meet with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and other senior party members at the Burnt House.

The Irish Hill and Natura Farmers’ Association intends to discuss the European Union’s new biodiversity strategy and its impact on Connemara and rural areas.

The party’s President will be joined by Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy, MEP Chris McManus, and Mairéad Farrell TD in West Galway.

Deputy Mairéa Farrell has asked the Government for clarification on whether it intends to proceed with the development of Deepwater Quay at Rossaveel Harbor and Inis Oírr pier.