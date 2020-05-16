President of Ireland to attend announcing the overall winner of Glór na nGael Competition

The overall winner of the Glór na nGael competition will be announced on a special program which will be broadcast live on Facebook Glór na nGael and Molscéal next week

The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins will speak at the announcement of the overall winner of the 2019 Glór na nGael competition.

The winner of 2019 will be announced on a special program which will be broadcast live on Facebook Glór na nGael and Molscéal on May 21st at 4.00pm.

President Higgins is one of the special guests to be interviewed as part of the program.

The Glór na nGael National Competition is held each year to recognize community groups and committees working for the Irish language.

A prize of € 20,000, sponsored by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and the Foras na Gaeilge Trophy will be presented to the overall winner.

Five committees are competing for the top prize – St. Patrick's Center, Otter, County Donegal; Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Falls Road, Belfast; Carntogher Development Committee, County Derry; Cairde Teo, Armagh; and Co-operative Cumann Chorca Dhuibhne / Heritage Cork, County Kerry.

The winners of the Irish Societies competition in the Third Level Institutions will also be announced during the program. The competition is sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills and the winner receives a prize of € 10,000.

Séamus Ó Scanláin from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will host the event.

The Glór na nGael competition presentation event was due to take place in the Court Hotel in Gaoth Dobhair in April, but was canceled due to the crown virus.

The two priests, Pádraig Ó Fiannachta and Tomás Ó Fiaich, started the Glór na nGael competition in 1961 with the aim of promoting the Irish language in the community.