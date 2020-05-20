Wednesday, May 20, 2020
President of Airbus urges to reopen borders in Europe and restart flights

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With the sanitary measures put in place at airports and airplanes, “we are ready.

By AFP

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury urged on Tuesday to restore the free movement of people in Europe to revive air traffic and avoid a lasting impact between airlines and the sector in general.

"The reopening of the free movement of people on European territory must be clearly declared," Faury said in an interview with the public television channel France 2 and called for a "rapid resumption of flights."

With the sanitary measures put in place at airports and planes, "we are ready," he said.

The covid-19 outbreak forced planes to ground around the world as borders and airports closed.

The European Union closed its external borders in mid-March. Some EU countries established restrictions on movement at internal borders to curb displacement between Europeans.

The future of the European aircraft manufacturer depends on the rapid resumption of air traffic, which has already reduced production rates by a third.

"This is an existential threat to our sector, we are seeing what we will have to do to adapt," he said when asked if the group plans layoffs. "No one can exclude anything today because the situation is very serious."

Airbus recorded a net loss of 481 million euros ($ 522 million) in the first three months of 2020, for an adjusted operating profit of 281 million euros, a decrease of 49%.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that he expects a relaxation of restrictions at the EU's internal borders from June 15.

On Monday there were 5,071 flights in Europe, according to Eurocontrol, a drop of 85% compared to the same date last year. However, traffic grew 5 points in relation to mid-April.

