Premiere series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If we had to make a ranking of the platforms that debut most every month, of course Amazon Prime Video would not be among the first because Netflix, above all, is the one that accumulates the largest number of fictions, movies and documentaries of all. So in the case of Jeff Bezos's, the objective is to grow little by little, but with a bet that will differentiate itself from the others.

Whether or not he is getting it will depend on each viewer, but on paper, his commitment to very specific formats is going really well. Check out that Grand Tour with the great Top Gear stars of a lifetime, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. O Madres, who arrived last month and is getting rave reviews and a mouth-to-ear spread like an oil slick.

So in that vein, this month we cannot say that we are going to have too many premieres, although some of them look really interesting. Of all of them, the Spanish docuserie, produced by Atresmedia, which premieres Prime Video in June of "Soccer Players around the World" is one of the most interesting. In her, we will be able to follow in the footsteps of four world champions of the Spanish National Team: Xavi Hernández, who will tell about his experience in Qatar, David Villa from Japan, Javi Martínez from Germany and Juan Mata from Manchester. In this production we can see how they live in those countries, the reasons that prompted them to take the step or how integrated they are in the cultures that have welcomed them.

The FIFA scandal arrives

It will be with "The President" how we will be able to know the immensity of the scandal known as FIFAGate and that led to more than 100 executives of the international organization, who acknowledged having distributed bribes for more than 200 million dollars. The series focuses on the character Sergio Jadue, the Chilean leader who was involved in the scandal that the FBI uncovered now five years ago.

Loudermilk is another series that will come to Amazon Prime Video and that transports us to the world of alcoholism and substance abuse, with a patient recovery specialist who will be assaulted by an even greater problem, which will leave his addictions in the background. It will be at that point of the conflict where the plot of the series appears throughout all its chapters.

These are all the release dates:

June 4

  • Creative Galaxy (T3)

5th June

  • Soccer players around the world
  • The President (T1)

June, 15

  • Loudermilk (S1)

June 26th

  • How to survive single

