Predator Hunting Grounds Review: Big game multiplayer hunting on PS4

Developed by the authors of the official game on Friday the 13th, the new Predator: Hunting Grounds embraces the same philosophy as the previous team work. On the one hand there is an important license, even if not really very current, one of those films that were going strong in the 90s and today awaken the sweet Hollywood nostalgia of a generation of thirty-year-olds; on the other a structure entirely devoted to asymmetric multiplayer, which compares a team of four survivors and a bloodthirsty predator. Instead of reviving Jason Voorhees here there is obviously a terrible hunter of the Yautja breed, and instead of four unwary high school students we find fully armed soldiers, but the basic concept does not change much: Hunting Grounds remains an exclusively online product, in whose game after game you must demonstrate your tactical superiority and leverage cunning and preparation.

It must be said that things, with Friday 13: The Game, they hadn't gone the right way: in addition to a chronic lack of content (complete with broken promises from the development team, which had guaranteed far less virtuous than actual support), the game suffered from technical problems and could not even boast of a impeccable online infrastructure. Sorry to say that all these problems have also reoccurred in Predator, this time also supported by other more markedly playful ailments, linked to the balance of experience and the pleasantness of the gameplay. As much as Hunting Grounds is able, in its best moments, to generate a palpable tension and enhance the thrill of the hunt or the breathlessness of survival, IllFonic's work cannot be said to be successful.

Marine versus Predator

At the beginning of each game Hunting Grounds asks you if you prefer to play the terrible alien hunter who lurks in the dense jungle of Guatemala, or a soldier who, together with his companions, will have to carry out a mission in the beast's hunting grounds.

By choosing to step into the shoes of the highly trained marines, the game will take the form of a first person shooter, to be honest, not particularly convincing on the gunplay front. At the beginning of the match you will be assigned an assignment consisting of several phases, which will ideally be your main goal. Whether it is to locate and kill a drug lord, to sabotage fake banknote production plants, or even to retrieve sensitive data to dismantle the trafficking of weapons, the game can therefore be won by executing the assignment and then returning to the area of extraction, to recall the helicopter that will bring you to safety. There is, however, to be taken into account the disturbing action of the Predator, played by another player, who will do everything to destroy the team and take home the macabre trophies represented by the skulls of its victims.

The presence of the hunter Yautja it is an obstacle and at the same time an opportunity: in the event that, by joining forces, the soldiers succeed in killing the Predator, the match would end prematurely, decreeing the victory of the marines. The experience in the shoes of the elite military tends to be characterized by heated rhythms, due to the constant feeling of urgency that hangs over the player, aware that working quickly, as well as coordinated, is one of the keys to victory. However, it is difficult to be fully satisfied by the game sessions, mortified by numerous problems.

Primarily weapon feedback is unsatisfactory, weak and uniform: the mouths of fire are poorly characterized, the recoil substantially absent, the animations (of reloading or changing the weapon) claudicant and not very elaborate. The movements of the soldiers are not fluid, the aim assist is intrusive, and more generally the experience is weighed down by a constantly unstable framerate, between physiological drops and occasional stuttering phenomena. In addition, the performance of the main mission, randomly selected from a very limited list, appears mechanical and uninspiring.

The artificial intelligence of the opposing soldiers is rudimentary to the point that on no occasion can he put players in difficulty. We agree that the main threat must be represented by the Predator and its ambushes, but finding oneself firing at unconscious shapes, ready to be riddled with shots by opposing a laughable resistance, is certainly not the best. Also because, in the event that the alien appears in the area patrolled by the team, the CPU-controlled soldiers cannot even prove to be a real distraction.

It is precisely when the hunter begins to hunt his prey, in any case, that things get interesting. Alarmed by the sounds of the beast, users instinctively raise their heads to cast attentive glances between the branches of the trees and hope to see the typical distortion of optical concealment. Elusive and deadly, the Predator has to work out a strategy made of rapid, continuous and exhausting assaults.

The tension increases, the attention must be maximum, and it becomes essential to coordinate with the companions: the primary need is to remain compact, to control all directions to avoid surprise attacks, but it will also be important not to be found all together in places cramped, because a well-armed Predator can kill an entire team "trapped" in a building, without therefore the mobility necessary to avoid the nails of the alien executioner. If the player who controls the predator proves to be clever and attentive, the match as soldiers can be pleasant and intense.

There was no shortage, in our games, memorable and nervous situations which represent the best moments of the production: covering oneself with mud to deceive the hunter's sensors, in the hope of going away and reaching the radio to call for reinforcements (so as to bring a fallen soldier back to the field), is one of those circumstances that maximizes the competitive pressure and, consequently, involvement. The truth, however, is that in most cases the matches are a little flat, irrelevant, also due to a less than perfect balance, which seems to leave the Predator at a disadvantage compared to the soldiers.

Play like a predator

Playing as the alien Hunting Grounds takes the form of a third-person game: the camera positions itself behind the hunter and frames it while climbing trees, jumps from branch to branch, activates thermal detection and launches pulses to locate prey. The goal is to get closer unseen and sow panic among the ranks of the team, to induce soldiers to make mistakes.

Going head down means being slaughtered with impunity, so you have to hit from the distance, run away and come back in ambush, with a "hit and run" strategy aimed not only at exerting constant psychological pressure on the soldiers, but also at consuming their resources (bullets and medical syringes). When one of the soldiers falls behind, or when the team's shirts widen, it's time to attack, trying to focus on a single target and then disappear again into the bush. As fascinating as the description of these hunting strategies may seem, the truth is that playing in the role of the Predator becomes extremely complex due to the many disadvantages one must undergo. First of all, the mobility on the branches of the trees is very reduced, and the movements are interspersed with slow climbing animations, which never leave the feeling of full control. The clues that the team of soldiers has available to detect the presence of the Predator are too many: falling leaves, the threatening noise of the beast over which the player has no control, the laser beams of his shoulder cannon, and even the outline all too evident of the optical concealment.

All this is enough to defuse many of the player's engagement strategies, making the hunt at times frustrating: in fact, given the hunter's not really exceptional resistance, it is indeed impossible to start an assault if the team knows the position of the Predator.

Many games in short, they end up with the alien riddled with shots, and with the consequent attempt of self-destruction. In order not to leave their bodies available to men, in fact, the Yautja can activate a powerful detonation, which in Hunting Grounds also has the possibility of wiping out the soldiers and "equalizing" the game.

Ideally the marines have the opportunity to defuse the bomb, thus preserving the body and obtaining a "perfect victory", but the incentives are so few compared to the risks, that it is better to simply get away from the dying Predator, wait for the explosion and the consequent victory of the match . It is a pity that the IllFonic guys did not outline the triumph conditions a little better, encouraging users to take risks (perhaps to get some collectibles) or in any case making the advantages for a clash conducted effectively and virtuously clearer.

Human and alien power ups

The experience in the role of the Predator, in any case, improves with the passage of time, or better with the gadgets and weapons that unlock when you level up. In fact, Hunting Grounds provides an unlocking system that progressively makes new mouths, perks and classes available to players. This obviously also applies to soldiers, who will be able to equip heavy machine guns and grenade launchers, but also very important passive skills, such as a larger reserve of bullets or a larger bag to carry extra care and grenades.

As stimulating as it is to get new power ups and try them out in battle, we have to admit that this system is extremely detrimental to the balance of experience, since higher level players are extremely advantaged compared to newbies.

It wouldn't be a big deal if matchmaking paired users of the same level, but it is not so: often happens to be in a team with soldiers who have the basic loadout, just arrived in the game servers, against a fully armed Predator, and vice versa it is not uncommon to come across handpieces of marines who take on powerful miniguns without having the tools to counter them. In the long run, or when the majority of the community has unlocked every gadget, this disparity will decrease, but we cannot speak of a virtuous approach. Also because the game does not seem to encourage experimentation, exploiting the variety of weapons and gadgets, but rather the exclusive use of the most powerful and lethal tools.

Fortunately, after many hours of play, this makes the games in the role of the alien decidedly more stimulating, thanks to the possibility of using nets to trap opponents, a bow to hit them from distance, and even a very sharp disc that you can control the trajectory. If you want to make the best of Hunting Grounds, it will be imperative to unlock all these elements, even at the cost of bearing dozens of unbalanced and less stimulating games than expected.

Between graphics and matchmaking

Even from a technical point of view, the IllFonic title trudges. We have already talked about the hiccups of the framerate, and to this is added a glance that is not exactly convincing. The vegetation is dense and luxuriant, but the polygonal patterns of the scenic elements are not particularly bright and some textures appear poorly defined and terribly generic.

The modeling of the Predator and the soldiers is more convincing, but the same cannot be said of the enemies controlled by the AI. The whole animation sector, among other things, is uncared for: the scarce fluidity of the movements is amplified by situations in which the connection frames seem to be missing, with lots of characters moving in jerks. Asset recycling is absolutely ruthless: except for some particular areas (an Aztec temple or a large Radar station), the various areas of the maps all look alike, and the limited number of territories in which the missions can take place is also quite bleak.

Despite the substantial launch price, Hunting Grounds arrives on the market with just three maps, none of which is distinguished by particular flashes of level design, by inspiration or by extension. Just to stay on the subject of online multiplayer, the work of the Crytek guys with Hunt is extremely more intriguing and effective (and not only on the atmosphere front), so much so that in that case it is much easier to justify the presence of only two areas of game, extremely more diversified, ample and stimulating.

Matchmaking is not particularly functional, as it suffers from the same problems encountered in the beta (or, it would be better to say, from the same defects that also affected Friday 13th): the time to find a game can be extremely long, and sometimes, in order to give the player the illusion that something is moving, it will be inserted into an empty match, literally "waiting for players"that will never come. Much better, in that case, to exit the game and try again.