Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM: Acer's new gaming chair massages and has built-in speakers

By Brian Adam
Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM: Acer's new gaming chair massages and has built-in speakers

Today was the Next Acer 2020, the largest annual Acer event in which the company presents its news for this year. It was a complete event in which we have seen towers with two RTX 2080s, rugged notebooks and 360 Hz monitors, but in the end, Acer has shown a most curious product: the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM, a gaming chair that massages and has integrated speakers.

Three modes of automatic back massage

Acer 2 chair

A priori, the chair has an aesthetic very similar to the rest of chairs for playing, but the novelties are inside. Now we will talk about that, but before it should be noted that the chair weighs 27.3 kilos and can recline completely to rest or stretch your legs. It measures 68 x 64 x 121 centimeters when it is completely straight and 138 x 64 x 85.5 centimeters when it is completely reclined (145º). The design is finished in a carbon fiber print on black PVC skin with hints of dark gray
metallic and blue.

In the area where we rest our backs the chair has four rollers for massage. You can give them in the neck and shoulder area and in the lumbar region, in addition to having an “Energize” mode. The massage techniques available are kneading, pressing, stretching and hitting and from Acer they assure that they have been designed by an “expert masseuse”.

The position of the rollers in the shoulder area is adjustable to six levels, so that it will adapt to the user’s height. So is the width, which will allow the roller to access the exact point of pain regardless of the width of the user. From Acer they point out that you can configure a programmable massage point so that the chair is concentrated in a specific area.

Control

So this was not enough, in the area of ​​the headrest Acer has put no more and no less than two Bluetooth speakers. These can be connected to the computer to play and hopefully the same can be done with the mobile. All of this will be controlled by a series of buttons placed on the right armrest. For all this to work the chair will have to be connected to the current (60W) using the included 1.8 meter cable.

Pricing and Availability of the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM

At the moment Acer has not disclosed the price and availability of this new gaming chair. It is not the first time that the company is encouraged to make a chair of this type, since in the Predator Thronos Air (its gaming station for 9,000 euros) we have already seen similar technology.

