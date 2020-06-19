MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech Giants
Updated:

PowerPoint Presenter Coach comes to Android, a tool that helps you speak in public

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

PowerPoint Presenter Coach comes to Android, a tool that helps you speak in public

Microsoft continues to improve its office suite for the Android ecosystem. After bringing Word, Excel and PowerPoint together in a single application with Microsoft Office, he now launches a tool that wants to help us improve our public presentations.

PowerPoint Presenter Coach is a virtual preparer premiered last fall in PowerPoint web and now reaches Android PowerPoint and Office applications, but only for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

This is PowerPoint Presenter Coach

PowerPoint Presenter Coach is a feature that uses artificial intelligence to help us improve and hone our public speaking skills. This tool will provide us On-screen guidance on rhythm, use of inclusive language, or profanity, noting the use of filler words and culturally insensitive phrases.

At the end of the session, Presenter Coach will show us a detailed report with statistics and tips to improve our presentation, to make it more enjoyable and to use other words or expressions to make it more inclusive and politically correct.

PowerPoint Presenter Coach is integrated into PowerPoint for Android and Office for Android. In iOS, this feature will come soon. To use Presenter Coach you will have to open a presentation and press the action menu and tap on the option to rehearse with the coach. Microsoft has not detailed the list of supported languages.

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more

PowerPoint: Slides and Presentations

More Articles Like This

There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

Science Brian Adam -
Earth and the human race are the only evidence of the existence of life in the Universe, and so far all our attempts to...
Read more

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

Apps Brian Adam -
There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here we share other apps to...
Read more

The 90s Tamagotchi is back! Now you can travel and have children

Tech News Brian Adam -
The famous virtual pet of the 90s is back! The renewed Tamagotchi has more functions to surprise new generations. The 90s Tamagotchi is back! In the...
Read more

Here are the Huawei and Honor smartphones that will receive EMUI 10.1 and Magic UI 3.1

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the global launch of the new EMUI 10.1 GUI, which was unveiled during the Huawei P40 launch last March. At the...
Read more

Training intensively with a mask could be dangerous

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is not uncommon these days to see someone intent on exercising with a mask. A mask makes it more difficult to inhale the...
Read more

Samsung wants to revolutionize the photographic sector of smartphones: here is the patent!

Android Brian Adam -
A new patent filed by Samsung and tracked down by Let's Go Digital foreshadows one real revolution for the photographic sector of the next...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY