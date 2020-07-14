MobileAndroidTech News
Postponement for the Galaxy Fold 2: the folding smartphone will not be at Unpacked in August

By Brian Adam
Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be part of the Samsung Unpacked 2020 in August. The popular leaker Max Weinbach in fact on his Twitter account said that the device will not be shown during the keynote that the Korean giant will hold next month.

In a series of tweets after the first, Weinbach points out that “it is not a surprise” in what the software would not be ready even for a possible launch in September, “and there are very few hardware details. Probably, for this reason, it has been delayed“.

The go-to marketing would be scheduled only in October, with a probable presentation in September. Delays of this type are the worst, as they also involve postponements for the other steps in view of the launch, including certification by telephone operators and tests. According to Weinbach, in fact, the tests with the operators would not even have started, unlike what happened with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that will certainly be in the game.

According to the latest rumours, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be the top of the range foldable, and judging by the rumours published by SamMobile colleagues should be characterized by dynamism and modernity. For the ritual confirmations, however, we will have to wait for a little.

