PosteMobile abandons the WindTre network: it will rely on Vodafone

In the press release announcing the partnership between TIM and Poste Italiane, the virtual operator of Poste has announced a significant and extremely important change, which will impact all those who have a PosteMobile SIM.

In fact, from the next months, PosteMobile will abandon the WindTre network in favour of Vodafone. The economic conditions that led the parties to make such an important agreement are unclear, but for the users, the novelty will be very important as it will directly impact on the network coverage.

Vodafone, in fact, boasts a more widespread coverage of the Italian territory, but WindTre recently obtained the title of the best operator in Italy by Open Signal, as part of the “Mobile Network Experience of May 2020” report, in which they have praised the performance in download and upload, respectively of 25.4 and 9.1 Mbps on average, but also in the “Video Experience” and “4G Coverage Experience” categories.

PosteMobile users, however, will not be forced to change SIMs. It also remains to be seen when the full transition to Vodafone will take place, and no communications have yet arrived. According to the latest estimates, PosteMobile would have more than three million cards active throughout Italy. What do you think of this choice?