Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

PosteMobile abandons the WindTre network: it will rely on Vodafone

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

PosteMobile abandons the WindTre network: it will rely on Vodafone

In the press release announcing the partnership between TIM and Poste Italiane, the virtual operator of Poste has announced a significant and extremely important change, which will impact all those who have a PosteMobile SIM.

In fact, from the next months, PosteMobile will abandon the WindTre network in favour of Vodafone. The economic conditions that led the parties to make such an important agreement are unclear, but for the users, the novelty will be very important as it will directly impact on the network coverage.

Vodafone, in fact, boasts a more widespread coverage of the Italian territory, but WindTre recently obtained the title of the best operator in Italy by Open Signal, as part of the “Mobile Network Experience of May 2020” report, in which they have praised the performance in download and upload, respectively of 25.4 and 9.1 Mbps on average, but also in the “Video Experience” and “4G Coverage Experience” categories.

PosteMobile users, however, will not be forced to change SIMs. It also remains to be seen when the full transition to Vodafone will take place, and no communications have yet arrived. According to the latest estimates, PosteMobile would have more than three million cards active throughout Italy. What do you think of this choice?

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Destroy All Humans Remake Review: old-fashioned fun

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
15 years after its launch, Destroy All Humans! returns with a remake developed by Black Forest Games: how are you doing? Officially presented during E3...
Read more

Upcoming Apple Pencils will be able to capture real-world colors

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We all know what Steve Jobs said one fine day in 2007 when he introduced the first iPhone: that human beings already arrived in...
Read more

NASA aims for nuclear energy for bases on the Moon and Mars

Space tech Brian Adam -
NASA is thinking about nuclear energy as a key resource to be produced on the moon and on Mars to allow astronauts to stay...
Read more

The apps that cannot be missing on the mobiles of the EuroXliveAndroid editors this summer

Apps Brian Adam -
We are less than a week from the beginning of August and in Xataka Android we are already planning our holidays. And of course, you...
Read more

Quantum cryptography: the USA in search of an unassailable internet

Communication Brian Adam -
During Thursday's presentation, the Departement of Energy presented its program to develop a national quantum internet, using the laws of quantum to transmit information...
Read more

Mushroom present in Chernobyl could help astronauts on Mars

Space tech Brian Adam -
Chernobyl is one of the worst disasters that the human being has experienced and even today, after 34 years, it affects the lives of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY