Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

By Brian Adam
Automobile

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Cyber World

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
E-How

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Latest news

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Corona Virus

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Techology

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Cyber World

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Latest news

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The postcard in the picture has arrived at its destination 33 years later. Photo: MSN

Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her brother in 1987.

This postcard was posted by Annie to her brother Paul Willis in Barbados just before Christmas. Annie is a former teacher by profession and recently received a phone call from her brother in which she said that she had received a postcard sent to her in 1987.

On the postcard, Annie can be seen with a famous Hwasu waterfall, and this photo was taken in 1987. Willis is now 65 years old and he told his sister on a card that it was written that a picture is worth more than 1000 words.

The date of arrival in the United States is written on this postcard as 18th December, the seal of which is also clear while the second recipient is 29th April 2020. The post office was then contacted and asked where the card had been kept for a third of a century.

The post office management said that the entire office was being cleaned due to the Corona lockdown and it was revealed at the USPS post office.

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Top Stories
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Top Stories
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Top Stories
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Popularity of "Corona Hairstyle" in Kenya

Top Stories
Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs due to quarantine and lockdown due to corona virus, but in the same circumstances,...
Human chaos also baffled artificial intelligence

Top Stories
Massachusetts: While the global Coronavirus epidemic and chaos has affected almost all walks of life, software using state-of-the-art technology used in computer science, "artificial...
Light bulbs with hand keys and weights

Top Stories
London: At present, about one billion people in the world do not have access to normal off-grid electricity. In this context, many years...
