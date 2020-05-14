Post pandemic: The risk of the consumer "confidence trap" for the advertising industry

Kantar's DIMENSION 2020 study – Media & Me – reveals how the increase in media consumption presents oBy Summa Magazine

Kantar, the world's leading information, knowledge and consulting company, today publishes its annual DIMENSION study that reveals how brands, media and agencies can win in an increasingly personalized media world.

The study, published in three reports, is being launched at a time when media consumption is on the rise and consumers have more options than ever before with content tailored to their (perceived) preferences. However, could an open focus on scope affect the reliability of a brand? And what role does the data play when brands strike the right balance between short-term need and long-term recovery?

Kantar's DIMENSION study seeks to answer these critical questions from three different, but complementary, points of view to address the communication planning, purchasing, and measurement issues facing the media industry. These are:

• Boost brand reputation in a personalized world: explore the “trust trap” of public relations and communications to navigate through this uncertain environment.

• It's personal: connecting with audiences to fuel growth: How can content builders survive and thrive in these unprecedented times?

• The Power of Data: Delivering Better Advertising in an Addressable World: How Data Can Support the Basics of Recovery while Respecting Consumer Privacy Concerns.

In a unique way, the DIMENSION study reflects the response and attitudes from twin perspectives: those of industry professionals and the consumers they are trying to reach.

This year's study presents the testimony of more than 50 leaders representing organizations such as Google, P&G, Unilever, Diageo, NATO and Wavemaker, as well as a survey of 8,000 connected consumers in eight markets representing two-thirds of investment. global advertising.

“Media & Me is a fitting topic for our annual flagship study as the industry seeks to maximize the opportunities created by a more personalized media landscape,” says Andy Brown, CEO of Kantar's Media Division, “however, the Difficulties of consumer concerns about privacy and their trust in the media in general are risks that can be mitigated by better measuring and understanding consumer behaviors and opinions. "