Post-pandemic future, are you ready?

It is urgent to have a greater capacity for reaction prepared in a similar scenario without losing productive efficiency.

Strengthen the commitment. In order for the team to renew its commitment to the company, the changes must be justified and duly informed. It is mandatory to establish an environment where communication flows and where emotions are taken into account. Now, more than ever, we must take advantage of the compensations, flexibility, promotions and emotional support in the resilience process. These are the keys to strengthening people's deep commitment to the corporation in which they are integrated.

All this that I propose is not an option, but a necessity. We have to anticipate and lead the new normal now.