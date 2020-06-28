Post office in Germany evacuated due to gas leak .. but it was the stench of a durian

The durian is universally known as the most smelly fruit in the world. Its smell is described as terrible, almost cadaveric, of the rotten onion, sweaty gym shoes and many other derogatory comparisons. The taste, in some respects, is even worse: according to some, it is similar to cheese .. or nail polish.

Recently, workers from a post office in the city of Schweinfurt, Germany, have experienced firsthand the smell of this terrible fruit, but without knowing it. While they were working, they reported feeling bad after breathing “toxic gas”, and immediately called the relevant bodies, police, firefighters and paramedics.

Twelve postal employees, they were rescued because they felt sick and six were transported to the nearest hospital for medical treatment, reports German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. As many as sixty people were evacuated from the building while fears were growing that the package was a sort of “chemical bomb”.

However, the suspects were far from the truth: the police inspected the package only to find that the smell it was not the result of harmful gas, but the stench of durian. It was, in fact, a package sent from Thailand to a Nuremberg resident. This “infernal” fruit has been banned in many public and private places, such as hotels, hostels and public transportation.

In short, post office employees are unlikely to taste Durian in the future, just because of the fear it caused.