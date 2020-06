The body of Jean Eagers, the woman (57) who died as a result of an attack in Co. Dublin yesterday morning, is due to have a post mortem examination.

A man (60) is arrested.

Jean Eagers was assaulted in Clonsilla in the west of the county.

A murder investigation has been set up by the gardaí

An attempt was made to treat her, but she died shortly afterwards.

It is understood that several weapons were used in this attack, including a ‘samurai’ sword and a butcher’s splitter.