Portugal advances last phase of deconfinement and opens border with Spain

Portugal is going to advance the last phase of your deconfinement plan, initially scheduled for May 3, to day 1, when the land border with Spain will also open, thanks to the stabilization of the pandemic in the country.

“We can take a step forward towards the next stage of deconfinement,” announced the Portuguese prime minister, António Costa, at a press conference, where he highlighted the “very positive evolution” that the country has maintained during the de-escalation process, which began on March 15.

It will be the last relief to the restrictions that were imposed since January 15, when the Government it decreed the confinement before a very hard third wave which came to place Portugal as the country in the world with the highest rates of infections and deaths.

With the endorsement of epidemiologists, Portugal leaves behind even the state of emergency – the highest alert level, in force since November 9 – and from May 1 it will move to calamity, a lower step.

Even so, the prime minister left a notice: “The civic duty of continuous confinement. We must all avoid unnecessary contacts so that the pandemic does not get worse again. “

End to curfew

This May 1, the hourly restrictions on restaurants will end, which on weekends could only open until 1:00 p.m. and, as the hoteliers demanded, It will close at 10.30pm every day, as well as the halls for shows and cultural events.

It will also increase the maximum number of diners allowed per table, up to ten on terraces and six inside the establishments.

Business hours are extended on Saturdays and Sundays, the maximum capacity for weddings and baptisms is increased to 50% and all sports modalities will be authorized, even those with a high risk of contact such as martial arts or rugby.

The gyms, which reopened on April 5, will resume their group classes.

Despite the lack of refinement, some limitations remain: the teleworking will remain mandatory until the end of the year and the consumption of alcohol on public roads is prohibited.

In addition, the restaurants alcoholic beverages may only be served with meals and the bars and discos are still closed, with no anticipation of when they will open.

The new rules will be applied to 270 of the 278 municipalities that are part of the continental territory of Portugal, while the other eight remain in previous phases of the de-escalation because they present a greater risk of contagion.

They open the borders

On Saturday the land border with Spain will open, which has been closed since January 31 except for the transit of nationals and residents, transport of goods and cross-border workers, through authorized steps.

It was the second time that the controls were restored along the 1,200 kilometers of the so-called Hispanolusa Ray during the pandemic, after a first closure that was in force between March 17 and June 30, 2020.

The opening will be welcomed at the border, where political and civil authorities, as well as the business sector, have insisted in recent months that this measure was strangling the economy of their regions.

António Machado, president of the Puerta de Europa Euroregion, which includes the border regions of Almeida (Portugal) and Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), assured Efe that the balance of this second closing has been “extremely negative”.

Portugal, with just over 10 million inhabitants, has added 836,033 confirmed cases of the virus and 16,974 deaths since the pandemic began.