Popularity of "Corona Hairstyle" in Kenya

Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs due to quarantine and lockdown due to corona virus, but in the same circumstances, the barbers of Kabira, the largest slum in Kenya, have given a new style to their skills, "corona hairstyle". Invented

In this hairstyle, the hair is arranged like the bumps that are present on the surface of the corona virus. That is, the head of a corona hairstylist becomes like a corona virus.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56KZ2qafRY (/ embed)

The fact is that the Corona hairstyle is not expensive, but it costs less than a dollar to make, which is relatively easy to pay for even the poorest of the poor.

Due to its low cost, elegance and beauty, this hairstyle is now becoming popular all over Kenya, which is helping hairdressers there to save their jobs.