Thursday, April 9, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Pope Francis creates new study commission for the female deaconate

By Brian Adam
5
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable...
Read more
FootballBrian Adam - 0

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The deaconate in the Catholic Church, which only exists for men, is the degree of consecration prior to that of the priesthood. It does not allow to celebrate masses but it does preach and administer some sacraments such as baptism.

Francisco decided to create a first commission to study the role of women deaconesses.

Pope Francis has created a new study commission for the diaconate of women, after which he established in 2016, and in which the Spanish priest and academic Santiago del Cura Elena will participate, the Vatican reported today.

The committee will be made up of twelve people and chaired by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, archbishop of the Italian city of L'Aquila.

The secretary will be the Rev. Denis Dupont-Fauville, member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and the other ten members are Del Cura Elena (Spain); Catherine Brown Tkacz (Ukraine); Dominic Cerrato and James Keating (United States); Caroline Farey (UK); Barbara Hallensleben and Manfred Hauke ​​(Switzerland); Angelo Lameri and Rosalba Manes (Italy); and Anne-Marie Pelletier (France).

The diaconate in the Catholic Church only exists for men, it is the degree of consecration prior to that of the priesthood, it does not allow to celebrate masses but it does preach and administer some sacraments such as baptism.

You can read: Pope establishes commission to study the role of deaconesses in the Church

The decision to create this new commission was made by Pope Francis during a recent audience granted to the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, the Vatican explained in the statement.

Already in 2016, Francisco decided to create a first commission to study the role of women deacons, but in 2019, on the flight back to Rome from his trip to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Jorge Bergoglio revealed that no one had been reached. I agree because there were different opinions among the members.

At the end of the Synod for the Amazon, which was held at the Vatican last October, the pope announced his intention to reconvene a study commission on the female deaconate "to continue studying" the role of women in the early years of the Christianity, as published by the Vatican News portal.

Previous articleFilm review: The types of John Wick
Next articleConmebol asks FIFA for support for the 10 federations on the continent

More Articles Like This

Flirt in time of confinement

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more

African Americans, the deadliest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In several areas of the country, the data suggests that this community is much more affected than the rest by underlying illnesses linked to...
Read more

Saudi Arabia announces two-week ceasefire in Yemen

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The military coalition led by Riyadh, which intervenes in Yemen in support of government forces, announced a ceasefire starting Thursday in the country at...
Read more

They create a toilet that recognizes the user; seeks to detect diseases

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The smart toilet can analyze urinary and intestinal tract diseases; the data is completely private The University of Stanford he has createsdo a toilet with...
Read more

Animals take over the streets of India in quarantine for the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In the capital New Delhi, groups of monkeys have taken advantage of the absence of humans and roam the streets of the city, especially...
Read more

Hussein of Jordan, a prince at the service of his people for the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The heir to the throne of Jordan put on his military uniform to join the tasks of helping the population confined by the pandemic....
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
Techology

Flirt in time of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more
Football

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more
Football

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

Brian Adam - 0
The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team. Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

Brian Adam - 0
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

9 of the best Star Wars gadgets you need in your life right now

Brian Adam - 0
To mark Star Wars Day we have got the low-down on the best themed gadgets from the movie franchise. If you don’t have light saber...

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.