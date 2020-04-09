Pope Francis creates new study commission for the female deaconate

The deaconate in the Catholic Church, which only exists for men, is the degree of consecration prior to that of the priesthood. It does not allow to celebrate masses but it does preach and administer some sacraments such as baptism.

Francisco decided to create a first commission to study the role of women deaconesses.

Pope Francis has created a new study commission for the diaconate of women, after which he established in 2016, and in which the Spanish priest and academic Santiago del Cura Elena will participate, the Vatican reported today.

The committee will be made up of twelve people and chaired by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, archbishop of the Italian city of L'Aquila.

The secretary will be the Rev. Denis Dupont-Fauville, member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and the other ten members are Del Cura Elena (Spain); Catherine Brown Tkacz (Ukraine); Dominic Cerrato and James Keating (United States); Caroline Farey (UK); Barbara Hallensleben and Manfred Hauke ​​(Switzerland); Angelo Lameri and Rosalba Manes (Italy); and Anne-Marie Pelletier (France).

The decision to create this new commission was made by Pope Francis during a recent audience granted to the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, the Vatican explained in the statement.

Already in 2016, Francisco decided to create a first commission to study the role of women deacons, but in 2019, on the flight back to Rome from his trip to Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Jorge Bergoglio revealed that no one had been reached. I agree because there were different opinions among the members.

At the end of the Synod for the Amazon, which was held at the Vatican last October, the pope announced his intention to reconvene a study commission on the female deaconate "to continue studying" the role of women in the early years of the Christianity, as published by the Vatican News portal.