Menu
Search
Subscribe
Ireland

Poll: How often do you read a book?

By: Billy Bob

Date:

THE 27TH WINNER of the Dublin Literary Award will be announced this afternoon by Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland. 

The shortlist of six books includes two novels in translation and features authors from France, Ireland, Alderville First Nation; Canada, New Zealand and Nigeria.

The winner of the award will receive €100,000, making it the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

With this in mind, we’re asking: How often do you read a book?

Poll Results:

Less than 10 books a year  (64)

I don’t really read books  (60)

Between 11-20 books a year (52)

More than 30 books a year (43)

Between 21-30 books a year  (15)

Source link

Previous articleUkraine rules out territorial concessions as Russia steps up attacks
Next articleMedical scientists to take two more days of industrial action this week
Billy Bobhttps://intallaght.ie

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.