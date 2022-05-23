Poll: How often do you read a book?

THE 27TH WINNER of the Dublin Literary Award will be announced this afternoon by Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland.

The shortlist of six books includes two novels in translation and features authors from France, Ireland, Alderville First Nation; Canada, New Zealand and Nigeria.

The winner of the award will receive €100,000, making it the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English.

