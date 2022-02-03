Poll: Do you struggle to pay your bills?

WITH THE CORONAVIRUS crisis beginning to fade into the background, fears about inflation are coming to the fore.

Eurozone consumer price inflation rose to a new record high last month, according to official data released yesterday.

The Central Bank has also said that consumer prices were 5.5% higher in December than they were the year before, the largest annual change in prices recorded since 2001.

At parliamentary party meetings last night, the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael indicated that the government is examining measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

So, today we’re asking: Do you struggle to pay your bills?