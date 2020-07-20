TDs, Senators and all other officials have been told to wear face masks when visiting Leinster House or while in the Dublin Convention Center in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Ceann Comhairle Seán ó Fearghaíl issued the direction in a letter to TDs this morning.

This was done in light of growing concerns that the virus could resurrect.

It was stated that this directive is now in force from today onwards.

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that politicians may be required to wear face masks in order to comply with public health directives and to emphasize the message being conveyed to the public about wearing face masks.