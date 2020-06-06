Polar Grit X, review: an all-rounder for outdoor sports

The Polar Grit X It is not a smart watch to use. In fact, it is enough to take it out of the box to realize that it is going through other directions other than those of the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and company. This watch does not seek to make you fall in love with its design or its interface, but it wants to become your adventure companion, in that very sporty friend who knows the route to the letter, who knows when to take a bite out of the energy bar and when are you ready to continue. So it is not a watch for everyone. Here is his analysis.

Polar Grit X data sheet

POLAR GRIT X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 47 x 47 x 13 mm

64 grams with strap

44 grams without strap SCREEN 1.2 inch

Resolution 240 x 240

Always on

Gorilla Glass

Anti-fingerprint layer GEOPPOSITIONING Gps

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS SENSORS Polar Precision Prime

Bluetooth LE

Compass

Compatible with external sensors BUTTONS Yes with engraving WATERPROOF WR100 REQUIREMENTS iOS 12 or higher

Android 6 or higher DRUMS 346 mAh PRICE 429.90 euros

Design: heavy looks, light is

As always, we start by reviewing the aesthetic section, which is clearly in line with the Polar Vantage. The case is completely circular and is finished in stainless steel with DLC coating, while the back is finished in 47 gauge composite reinforced with fiberglass. It is sealed to offer WR100 water resistance, so it can be used for swimming, and meets lox MIL-STD-810G standards.

At the top we have the screen and although it seems to occupy the entire front, the truth is that nothing is further from reality. Around the panel is a huge frame with line-based engraving similar to analog clocks. The screen itself is 1.2 inches in size, meaning 30 millimeters, but the box measures 47 x 47 millimeters. In other words, the front could have been used a little better.

On the sides we have the five buttons that allow us to interact with the device. It is true that the screen is touch, but the answer is quite improvable and in practice it has been more comfortable to use the buttons. In fact, the buttons feel really good. They do not click at all, something that I personally like, and they have a very pronounced relief that helps to press them when we have sweaty or dirty hands. They give a little feedback in the form of vibration. Very subtle, but very nice and useful. Polar has done an excellent job with them.

So we go to the back, where you are the mother of the lamb: the sensor Polar Precision Prime. About its precision and functions we will talk later in the sports section, but let's stay with the idea that while it is normal for smart watches to find a sensor with two or four green LED lights, the Polar Grit X has four electrodes with five red, four orange and one green LED lights. The reason? That the red and orange lights penetrate the skin better and help to have more precision in the measurements.

As for the strap, although it may seem like a braided thread, the truth is that it's silicone. The finish is very good and feels good on the wrist. There are two sizes, the S (130-190 mm) and the M / L (145-215 mm), but only one is included in the box, which in our case is the M / L, so it is something to consider . However, the watch is compatible with standard 22mm quick-release straps, so any other compatible strap can be used.

Closure is classic buckle and it has a double fastening that allows you to keep the excess strap well tied. We have not had any problems either using it on a daily basis or doing sports. The watch remains fixed, the strap does not come loose and the experience is very positive. In addition, despite the fact that it has an engraving that emulates the braided thread finish, on the inside it is smooth and very soft, so without being the most premium strap on the market, it is well achieved.

At this point, it is possible to think that the clock must weigh a lot. It is obvious that it is quite large and thick. Well, nothing is further from reality. The Polar Grit X (strap included) weighs only 64 grams, something that is appreciated both on a daily basis and when doing sports. It is true that its thickness and size make it not go unnoticed, but it does not bother at all. On the wrist it feels comfortable, light and looks really good. The only problem derived from its thickness is when wearing it while sleeping according to the posture, but it will depend on each person.

Its weight is only 64 grams, something that does not appear to the naked eye and is appreciated

In short, although it does not have the most premium materials on the market, it is a beautiful watch, with a marked sporty aesthetic and with certain elements that are appreciated, such as its reduced weight or the thickness of the buttons. The only thing that has not convinced us is how poorly used the front is, since we have a 47 mm case and a 30 mm screen. Otherwise, It is a watch that feels good on the wrist.

Screen: how good it looks and how little it looks

So we come to talk about the screen. It's about a 1.2-inch circular panel that's always on. It does not have very well achieved colors and it is not exactly striking. It is not a screen like Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Huawei Watch GT 2, in the sense that it is not attractive to the eye, but that does not mean that it does not look good.

In fact, quite the opposite. What we lose in colors and attractiveness we gain it in visibility in any situation of the day. It does not matter that we are in broad daylight during a Cordovan morning with 40º in the shade and taking a night walk. The screen looks perfectly when it is "off", because yes, we can turn it on to get a backlight, but it is not at all necessary to see the information during a race.

Although the screen does not look like other watches more focused on general consumption, it looks really good in any condition

The screen also has a anti-fingerprint layer to prevent them from being marked, and the truth is that it is one of the few watches in which I have been left with a good taste in the mouth. It is not that they are not marked, because they stay, but they are not noticed or, rather, not appreciated too much. Likewise, at least I have not used the screen so much for a simple reason: the answer has room for improvement.

As in any smart watch, we can scroll through the different screens by sliding sideways, open notifications by sliding up or quick settings by sliding down. The problem is that the screen does not always detect gestures too well, even with clean hands, so in practice it is more useful to use the buttons. The interface is adapted so that we can replace the screen touches with button presses, and yes, it is something designed to use the watch with dirty or wet hands, but seeing how the screen responds, better get used to the buttons.

When it comes to personalization, it is conspicuous by its absence. There are no dials like other watches, but we can only change between a digital or analog design, a matter of taste. I have been more convinced by the digital dial because it allows you to know the time in a second without stopping to look at the handles, but as I say, it will depend on each one. Equally, it makes sense that there are no extensive customization capabilities since It is not a watch designed for day to day, but for sportsAnd when you're sweating while running it's not that the watchface matters too much.

It should be noted that the screen can be turned on in two ways: by making the gesture of turning the wrist or pressing the upper left button. The gesture works worse than we would have liked. There are times that you make the gesture and the screen does not flinch. If you need to turn them on for whatever reason, it's easier to do it by pressing the corresponding button.

In summary, the Polar Grit X screen will not fall in love with its colors and liveliness, but has a clear objective: that you can see your performance during a sports session at a glance regardless of the light conditions, and in that sense it more than fulfills its mission. It is not the best screen on the market, but it is highly recommended for high performance athletes.

Performance: less intelligent than it seems

It's time to approach the performance of the device as a smart watch. Below you will find a section dedicated to sports. As a smartwatch the Polar Grit X leaves a little to be desired. Do you remember that at the beginning we said that it is not a device for everyone? Well here is one of the reasons. As a sports adventure companion it is a joy, but as a smart watch it has room for improvement.

On the one hand, you cannot install third-party applications. It has integration with some services such as Komoot, Nike +, Strava or MyFitnessPal, but you cannot install apps from a dedicated store such as the Fitbit Versa, for example. It also does not allow music control, something that is really useful during a race. I'm not saying you have to have a Spotify app like the Fitbit Charge 4, but it wouldn't hurt to add a similar feature.

On the other hand, we can receive notifications from the apps on the wrist, but cannot be answered on iOS or Android. In fact, you can't choose which notifications are on, iOS) for check all the metrics from it, but can be used without problem without the need for a smartphone. We will not have notifications and calls, obviously, but we can exercise, activate or deactivate all the functions, etc., directly from the watch itself.

The analysis of the dream is very detailed.

Another interesting feature of the Polar Grit X is the sleep analysis. If we wear it while we sleep, the watch will analyze our sleep phases and show us in the app the time we have slept, how much we have spent in each of these phases, the continuity and the times we have woken up. It will give us a score and, in addition, it will ask us how we consider that we have slept. About its accuracy it is difficult to speak because it is difficult to make an analysis while we sleep, but for the global sensations when I woke up, I would say that it is more than correct.

Nightly Recharge.

But in addition to analyzing sleep, the device offers us a function called "Nightly RechargeWhat is it for? Let's say we run a marathon. By doing so, we are putting our body to the maximum and we will need to rest before exercising again. The clock analyzes how long we have rested and shows us if, according to our physical form, we are ready or not to do it. Whether you listen to the clock or not, obviously.

Exercise with the Polar Grit X

It's time to sweat, so let's talk about exercising with the Polar Grit X. There are several options for sports, but the vast majority are outdoors, like hiking, walking or jogging. There is also a multisport, ski, swimming and two "general" modes, which are "Other outdoor" and "Other indoor". If we don't find a way that reflects what we are going to do, those two will be the ones we will have to use.

With that said, let's take an example hike. Before starting we can configure some parameters, such as the route to follow, the pace we are targeting or a lap timer. For example, I have it configured to notify me every time I complete a kilometer. When we start the walk, the session will start recording to be shown later in the application.

During the session, the clock shows us the heart rate, distance traveled, pace and total time. On the lower screen we will access the incline, which shows the unevenness that we have overcome during the session and, below, the maximum, minimum and average pulsations. It is enough information to have a knowledge of the session, but as you can see below, in the app (or in the web version of Polar Flow) there is much more data.

Summary of a light workout in the Polar Flow app.

The heart rate sensor, the Polar Precision Prime, it is really accurate and records our pulse in real time, capturing variations well as the session progresses. This is possible thanks to the ten LEDs of different colors on the bottom. Red and orange colors penetrate skin better, allowing the device to obtain more accurate metrics. It is a very precise sensor, something that the most foodies of the sport will surely appreciate.

From the main screen we can access a summary of our exercise sessions.

That said, it's time to talk about specialized functions. The first is "Food", which serves to remind us that we have to take carbohydrates or drink water. It can be configured to an absurd level, for example, that warn after X time, when we have reached X heart rate zone and that we take X grams of carbohydrates. You can also set a manual reminder to notify us every X time, both for water and hydrates.

Another feature is "Hill Splitter", which will be interesting for mountaineers. Hill Splitter detects ups and downs during a session and breaks down our performance by sections. In this way, you can easily know how our pulse and rhythm have varied depending on the inclination of the route. This is measured by the accelerometer included in the device.

The last one is the integration with Komoot. It is a platform for adventurers from which you can access routes of all kinds. It is interesting because it shows us a line with the route we must follow and the distance to the next turn. The problem is that the options will depend a lot on our area. In addition, the free Komoot account allows you to unlock a single region and you will have to go through the box to unlock more.

They are very interesting functions, without a doubt, but very niche. They are designed for more specialized or professional athletes if we want to call it that, so an average user will not take advantage of them excessively. That is why we said before that it is not a watch for everyone, but for advanced athletes. That explains its price, on the other hand. At an amateur athlete level, the two data that most interest us are that both the GPS and the heart rate sensor are very accurate.

Finally, it is interesting to talk about the predetermined exercises or Fitspark. The Polar Grit X has a series of workouts for all kinds of users who, although they are not personalized, want us to move the skeleton. We can choose, for example, a 30-minute cardio session, 23-minute dynamic mobility or 23-minute static mobility. Each modality has a series of exercises with animated icons that tell us how to do them. Very useful for those who do not know how to start or do not have a routine.

Regarding ergonomics, it is comfortable to play sports with it because it weighs nothing. It feels good and doesn't bother at all. What I do recommend is to turn off notifications before you start exercising, so you can focus on overcoming our marks and not be aware of everything that happens on your smartphone. A matter of taste.

Autonomy: the GPS shows

Inside the Polar Grit X we have 346 mAh of battery, a figure that is not bad in the sector of smartwatches. Its autonomy will depend on how we use the watch and the amount of exercise we do at the end of the day. If you are not a particularly active person (in which case there are better alternatives to this watch), the battery can last for about ten days. In my case, going for a walk every day, a race and always taking it linked to the mobile, the battery lasted me between six and seven days.

With moderate use, the battery lasts between six and seven days, much less if we exploit the GPS to the fullest

Now, beware of long exercise sessions. The GPS consumes a lot of battery and it is something that shows. To give us an idea, Polar says that with GPS activated the battery lasts 40 hours. I haven't had a chance and I'm also not Hercules to run 40 hours straight, but the battery runs out faster when we do a workout because it is refreshing the GPS once a second.

Positive point? It loads really fast, in about an hour. To do this, the watch must be placed on its own base in a specific position. There is a notch on the bottom of the watch that should match the one on the base. It is not the most comfortable way because you can not drop it on the base and that's it, but it is something to consider.

Polar Grit X, Xataka's opinion

The Polar Grit X is a smartwatch for very sporty athletes. It has a wide range of functions and metrics that only the most advanced users will know how to take advantage of to improve their performance, but that for an average user or casual athlete can be superfluous. One of the clearest is "Food". It is a niche watch and whose price is perhaps higher than expected for the most amateur, among which I include myself.

It is comfortable to wear, light, beautiful and with an eminently sporty aesthetic.. It's not exactly sneaky, but it's not something that matters too much when you're hiking. The screen, although it does not look as good as other devices in its price range more focused on general consumption, let's say the Apple Watch, looks really good in broad daylight. It more than meets its objective. There is room for improvement in response, but the buttons work so well that it ends up being unnecessary to touch the screen.

The Polar Grit X is not a smartwatch for all users, but for the most advanced athletes

The performance is correct and the autonomy sufficient. It is not as high as other much cheaper watches, see the Huawei Watch GT 2e, but it is true that the precision of the GPS is much higher and that the accuracy of the heart rate shines by itself. In fact, I dare say that its high price is justified by the sensorial and sports functions, which have little or nothing to do with other conventional smart watches.

And speaking of price, the Polar Grit X is worth 429.90 euros. If you are looking for a smart watch to use, what is commonly known as a smartwatch, there are better cheaper options and with more functions for the day to day. If you are an advanced athlete who wants to have everything under control, then maybe it is worth it.

8.1 Design8 screen7.5 software8.5 Autonomy8.5 Interface8 In favor The huge range of functions designed for the most athletes

The screen looks really good in broad daylight

Measurement accuracy Against The screen does not always respond well.

Notification management is quite improvable

Its price is high

This product has been assigned for testing by Polar. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.