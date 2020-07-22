Polar bears could become extinct by 2100 due to climate change

New research published in Nature talks about the impact that climate change will have on various animal species, and specifically on polar bears who are apparently destined to starve by 2100.

The effects of these predictions, however, are tangible even today, as in some regions bears due to the reduction of sea ice they are no longer able to hunt seals.

According to scientists, the reduction of body weight will lead to a decrease in the chances of surviving the arctic winters without food. Steven Amstrup, who led the study, spoke with AFP and explained that “bears face an even longer fasting period before the ice grows back“.

Based on the current situation, scientists have come to the conclusion that polar bears will be decimated within 80 years due to the climate change that is taking place in the Arctic Region, which is heating at a rate that is twice the average rate of the entire planet.

Amstrup himself explained that some models related to the energy consumption of bears were used to conduct the study. In this way, it was possible to calculate the limit to their resistance. Based on this, it has been shown that “younger specimens are exposed to more serious threats, as future mothers will not have enough body fat to produce milk“, and in fact, the most worrying aspect is that”in some areas of the Arctic this phenomenon may have already started“.

According to the calculations made, a male bear-like those present in Hudson Bay, due to the 20% reduction in its body weight when the fasting phase begins will have enough energy to survive for about 125 days instead of 200. Newborn puppies, on the other hand, are more exposed to the reasons we have explained above, while females without offspring have a greater ability to withstand long periods without food.

The scientist also notes that, if national governments do not act promptly, a scenario with high gas emissions as today could lead to the total disappearance of polar bears by 2100, as sea ice has been decreasing since the late 1970s at an average 10-year rate of 13%. Compliance with the Paris agreements may also not be enough, however.